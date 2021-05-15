Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord close out their 2020-21 Eredivisie campaign at home to RKC Waalwijk at De Kuip on Sunday.

Without a victory in their last four games in a row, De Stadionclub will be hoping to finish with a flourish.

Dick Advocaat's side began the campaign brightly, going the first 12 games unbeaten. However, inconsistencies along the way have derailed their campaign and they will now settle for only a fifth-place finish.

Although their wait for a Champions League return continues, the Rotterdam outfit will hope to participate in the Europa League for the third year running.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, are just fighting to avoid the relegation playoffs, hovering above the bottom three by just three points. However, they have a vastly superior goal difference to 16th-placed Emmen and are all but assured of safety.

Waalwijk secured a 2-1 victory over FC Twente in their last game. The southern outfit fought back from a goal down after Sylla Sow netted twice in quick succession.

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Head-To-Head

There have been 26 matches between the sides, with Feyenoord emerging triumphant in exactly half of them, while Waalwijk have beaten them five times.

In the first-leg of their clash this season, the sides played out a 2-2 draw in Waalwijk.

✨ 𝗟𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲.



🥳 Anas Tahiri viert vandaag zijn 2️⃣6️⃣e verjaardag! pic.twitter.com/6kCtfZ6M2i — RKC Waalwijk (@RKCWAALWIJK) May 15, 2021

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-L-D

RKC Waalwijk Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-W

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Feyenoord

De Stadionclub will continue to be without Bart Nieuwkoop, who suffered a thigh injury back in February and is still recovering. Meanwhile, Aliou Balde (knee) and Lucas Pratto (ankle) are also sidelined.

Tyrell Malacia will continue his suspension for getting sent off against Ajax last week. However, top scorer Steven Berghuis and Jens Toornstra will return from their three-game and one-game bans respectively.

Injured: Bart Nieuwkoop, Aliou Balde and Lucas Pratto

Suspended: Tyrell Malacia

Unavailable: None

RKC Waalwijk

The only concern for the visitors is Morad El Haddouti, who's nursing an ankle injury and will not be available for selection on Sunday.

Injured: Morad El Haddouti

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Predicted XI

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Nick Marsman; Lutsharel Geertruida, Uros Spajic, Marcos Senesi, Ridgeciano Haps; Jens Toornstra, Orkun Kokcu, Joao Teixeira; Steven Berghuis, Robert Bozenik, Bryan Linssen.

RKC Waalwijk (4-3-3): Konstantinos Lamprou; Paul Quasten, Ahmed Touba, Melle Meulensteen, Said Bakari; Vurnon Anita, Richard van der Venne, Anas Tahiri; Thijs Oosting, Sylla Sow, Lennerd Daneels.

Feyenoord vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

Waalwijk will be boosted after their last victory. However, Feyenoord's record in this fixture and overall quality means the home side might see the game off with all three points in the bag.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 RKC Waalwijk