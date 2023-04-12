Feyenoord vs Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th April 2023

Feyenoord are set to play Roma at De Kuip on Thursday in the first leg of the quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 5-1 win over Joseph Ooosting's Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. A brace from Brazilian forward Igor Paixao, goals from left-back Quilindschy Hartman and Mexican attacker Santiago Gimenez and an own goal from forward Yassin Oukili secured the win for Arne Slot's Feyenoord. Spanish winger Julen Lobete scored the goal for Waalwijk.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Ivan Juric's Torino 1-0. A first-half penalty from Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Feyenoord vs Roma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In two head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Roma have won one game and drawn one.

Mexico international Santiago Gimenez has scored 10 goals in 15 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Turkey international Orkun Kokcu has 10 goal contributions in 25 league starts for Feyenoord this season.

Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala has 17 goal contributions in 20 league starts for Roma so far.

English striker Tammy Abraham has nine goal contributions in 21 league starts for Roma so far.

Feyenoord vs Roma Prediction

Feyenoord are top of their league, eight points ahead of Ajax. They have been excellent this season under the management of Arne Slot, who has subsequently been linked with clubs like Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United recently. While doing well in Europe will certainly be an ambition, Feyenoord's priorities, understandably, might lie domestically right now.

Orkun Kokcu has been one of the club's best players this season, and the 22-year old is now being heavily linked with Manchester United.

Roma, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. There have been suggestions that Jose Mourinho has mellowed down, and players like Paulo Dybala and Lorenzo Pellegrini are flourishing at the club.

Mourinho has been linked with a return to clubs like Chelsea and Real Madrid, which would be an interesting development. However, the Special One will hope to win another European trophy with Roma, and remind the world that he remains a manager to be reckoned with.

A draw seems ideal.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Roma

Feyenoord vs Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Draw

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Roma to score first- yes

