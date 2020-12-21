Feyenoord vs SC Heerenveen prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21 

Feyenoord will host Heerenveen at De Kuip on Wednesday in the final Eredivisie gameweek before the Christmas break.

The home side come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Vitesse that saw them end their 26-game unbeaten run in the league.

Heerenveen were on the wrong end of a 2-1 home defeat to Heracles at the weekend.

Feyenoord's loss saw them drop to fourth on the table, seven points behind table-toppers Ajax and four spots above their next opponents who sit in eighth place.

Feyenoord vs SC Heerenveen Head-to-Head

This will be the 57th meeting between the two sides and Feyenoord have been historically better than Heerenveen.

The Rotterdam outfit have 28 wins and 14 draws to their name, scoring 115 goals and conceding 85, while Heerenveen were victorious on 14 previous occasions.

Their most recent clash came in February in the quarter-final of the KNVB Beker when a 15th minute strike by Leroy Fer saw Feyenoord progress at the expense of the hosts.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-L

Heerenveen form guide: D-D-D-D-L

Feyenoord vs SC Heerenveen Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts have been decimated by injuries this season and currently have seven first-team players sidelined.

Joao Carlos Teixeira (leg), Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis (groin), and Justin Biljow (leg) are all ruled out until next year.

This fixture has come too soon for Ridgeciano Haps, Robert Bozenik, and Sven van Beek (ankle), who are all expected back later this month.

Christian Conteh is a doubt for the clash, but there are no suspension concerns for Dick Advocaat.

Injuries: Joao Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kokcu, Steven Berghuis, Justin Biljow, Ridgeciano Haps, Robert Bozenik, Sven van Beek

Doubtful: Christian Conteh

Suspension: None

Heerenveen

The visitor's only injury concern is Arjen van der Heide, who is ruled out until late December with an ankle problem, while defender Pawei Bochniewics is suspended following his dismissal last weekend.

Injury: Arjen van der Heide

Suspension: Pawei Bochniewics

Feyenoord vs SC Heerenveen Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nick Marsman; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Bart Nieuwkoop; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen, Nicolai Jorgensen

Heerenveen Predicted XI (4-4-2): Erwin Mulder; Lucas Woudenberg, Jan Paul van Hecke, Marco Rente, Sherel Floranus; Mitchell van Bergen, Joey Veerman, Rodney Kongolo, Ben Nygren; Rami Hajaj, Henk Veerman

Feyenoord vs SC Heerenveen Prediction

Feyenoord tasted defeat in the Eredivisie for the first time since the appointment of Advocaat in November 2019, and they will be looking to end the year on a high.

The loss of captain and talisman Steven Berghuis to injury comes as a cruel blow to Feyenoord but the home side should still have enough to dispatch Heerenveen, who have been one of the more impressive sides this season.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Heerenveen