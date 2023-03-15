Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Feyenoord will entertain Shakhtar Donetsk at De Kuip in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16 on Thursday.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg. Yaroslav Rakitskyi broke the deadlock in the 79th minute and Ezequiel Bullaude pulled Feyenoord level just nine minutes later.

Both teams returned to winning ways in their respective league games on Sunday. Feyenoord recorded a comeback 2-1 win over Volendam in the Eredivisie as Santiago Giménez scored in the 52nd minute, while Damon Mirani's own goal put them ahead in the 74th minute. Shakhtar overcame Kryvbas 3-0 in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times thus far, with a couple of these meetings taking place in the UEFA Champions League. Feyenoord are winless in these games, suffering a couple of defeats and playing out a draw.

Two of the three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Feyenoord have scored one goal apiece in their three meetings against the visitors.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in all competitions since November and have won seven of their last eight games in all competitions.

Shakhtar are also undefeated since November and have won six of their seven games since.

Feyenoord enjoyed an unbeaten run at home in the group stage of the Europa League. They recorded a couple of wins in three games, keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

There have been fewer than 2.5 goals in three of the hosts' last four games. Shakhtar, meanwhile, have seen under 2.5 goals in just one of their last nine outings.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last nine home games in European competitions, scoring 25 goals in that period.

Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk Prediction

De Stadionclub are undefeated at home in all competitions this season. They have won their last four games on the spin and look to be the favorites, at least on paper. Shakhtar have scored 14 goals in their last three away games while conceding just once.

Nonetheless, they have scored one goal apiece in their last three away games in European competitions and might struggle in this match. Considering Feyenoord's impressive home form, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Feyenoord vs Shakhtar Donetsk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Feyenoord

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Santiago Giménez to score or assist any time - Yes

