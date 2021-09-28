Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Feyenoord will host Slavia Prague at De Kuip on matchday two of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game having edged an eight-goal thriller against Nijmegen at the same ground on Sunday. Guus Til scored a second-half brace to guide Feyenoord to a 5-3 victory in the Eredivisie.

Slavia Prague picked up a comfortable victory of their own, with Jan Kuchta scoring a brace to inspire his side's 4-1 victory over Hradec Kralove in the Czech Republic Liga 1.

The Czech giants kickstarted their continental campaign with a memorable 3-1 victory over Union Berlin a fortnight ago to sit top of Group E. Feyenoord could not be separated in a goalless draw away to Maccabi Haifa.

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a victory could be crucial to their qualification hopes.

The visitors are currently on a five-game winning run in all competitions. Feyenoord's current three-game winning streak follows a run of three games without a victory.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague Team News

Feyenoord

Mark Diemers and Reiss Nelson are both unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Mark Diemers, Reiss Nelson

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague

The Czech champions have suffered a raft of injuries in recent weeks and currently have several players on the fitness table.

David Hovorka (cruciate ligament), Ondrej Kudela (ankle), Lukas Provod (cruciate ligament), Jakob Hromada, Ladislav Takacs (knee) and Taras Kacharaba (face) are all unavailable for the visitors. .

Injuries: David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Jakob Hromada, Ladislav Takacs, Taras Kacharaba

Suspension: None

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

Slavia Praha (4-2-3-1): Ales Mandous (GK); Jan Boril, Aiham Ousou, Tomas Holes, Alexander Bah; Daniel Samek, Petr Sevcik; Ubong Ekpal, Nicolae Stanciu, Lukas Masopust; Jan Kuchta

Feyenoord vs Slavia Prague Prediction

Feyenoord need the victory more and are likely to go all out in search of all three points. This could leave space behind for the visitors to exploit and Slavia Prague have enough quality to take advantage.

Also Read

The visitors are more compact in their play but the hosts are more than capable of breaching their backline. Although one side could nick this one, we are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Slavia Prague

Edited by Shardul Sant