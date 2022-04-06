Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

European football returns this week and will see Feyenoord host Slavia Praha at De Kuip on Thursday evening in the quarterfinals of the Europa Conference League.

Feyenoord have had a stellar European run this season. They cruised through the group stages, winning four of their six games and drawing the other two. They faced FK Partizan in the last 16 of the continental competition, winning 8-3 on aggregate.

The home side last made it this far in a European tournament back in the 2001-02 season when they won the Europa League. They will be looking to replicate those heights this season.

Slavia Praha faced Fenerbahce in the playoffs, winning 3-2 on both home and away turf. They then beat LASK 7-5 on aggregate in the last 16. They were beaten 4-3 by the Austrian outfit in the return leg but did enough in the first leg to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Czech outfit have failed to make it past the quarterfinals of a European tournament in 25 years and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha Head-to-Head

The two sides are set to lock horns for the third time in the UEFA Europa Conference League after facing off twice in the group stages. Feyenoord won the first meeting 2-1 before playing out a 2-2 draw in the reverse meeting to finish six points above their Czech opposition in the group.

Feyenoord Form Guide (All Competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Slavia Praha Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-L-W

Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha Team News

Feyenoord

The hosts will be without the services of Philippe Sandler, Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida and Jens Toornstra on Thursday as they are all injured. Cole Bassett is unregistered for the competition and will be absent as well.

Injured: Philippe Sandler, Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jens Toornstra

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Cole Bassett

Suspended: None

Slavia Praha

Jan Boril and Petr Ševčík are both injured while Aiham Ousou and Srđan Plavšić have been suspended after receiving red cards against LASK.

Injured: Jan Boril, Petr Ševčík

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aiham Ousou, Srđan Plavšić

Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Reiss Nelson, Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra; Bryan Linssen

Slavia Praha Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ales Mandous (GK); Oscar Dorley, Tomas Holes, Ondrej Kudela, Alexander Bah; Maksym Taloverov, Ibrahim Traore; Peter Olayinka, Mads Emil Madsen, Ivan Schranz; Yira Sor

Feyenoord vs Slavia Praha Prediction

Feyenoord have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions and have lost just one of their last six. They are unbeaten in their last five home games and will be looking to maximize their home advantage on Thursday.

Slavia Praha have struggled for form recently, winning just one of their last four games. They are winless in their last three away outings and could see defeat this week.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Slavia Praha

