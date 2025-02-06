  • home icon
  Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Feb 06, 2025 19:54 GMT
Feyenoord will host Sparta Rotterdam at De Kuip on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Eredivisie campaign. The hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways and bounce back from their recent poor domestic form.

Feyenoord’s 2-1 loss to Ajax last weekend marked their fourth loss of the entire league season but also their third loss in their last four league matches. The hosts had a remarkable first half of the season but have suffered a terrible decline in form, failing to win a league game since mid-December and falling to fifth position in the league table.

Sparta, on the other hand, had a poor first half of the season but seem to be finding form, having won two and drawn two of their last five league games, following up an impressive 2-1 win over AZ Alkmaar with a narrow 1-0 win over Groningen last time out.

The visitors, who are currently sat in the relegation playoff spot, will be keen to push higher up the table in the coming weeks and a win on Saturday could see them move as high as 13th place.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • Saturday's game will mark the 122nd meeting between these two sides. Feyenoord have won 75 of their previous meetings, and 27 have ended in draws while Sparta have won the remaining 19.
  • The hosts are unbeaten in the last five editions of this fixture and have scored 11 goals across those games.
  • The visitors have failed to get on the scoresheet in six of the last 10 editions of this fixture.
  • Feyenoord have the joint-second-best offensive record in the league with 43 goals scored in 20 league games played.
  • Sparta have the third-worst offensive record in the Dutch top flight, having scored only 19 goals in 21 matches. The visitors have, however, conceded fewer goals than all but six other teams in the Eredivisie this term.

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

The hosts are comfortable favorites going into the weekend but will need to put up a much better performance than they have in recent weeks to get all three points.

Sparta Rotterdam will hope to pick up at least a point when they make the trip to Feyenoord but are likely to be hindered by their poor record in front of goal all season.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Feyenoord vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

Edited by Peter P
