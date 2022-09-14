Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Feyenoord and Sturm Graz lock horns at the Stadion Feijenoord in Group F of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

The Eredivisie club will look to pick their first win of the campaign after their opening day loss against Lazio.

Feyenoord picked up a fourth consecutive win in the Dutch Eredivisie on Sunday when they saw off Sparta Rotterdam 3-0 at home. They have now turned their attention to Europe, where they kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 loss against Lazio last week.

Feyenoord head into Thursday unbeaten in three home games this season, claiming one draw and two wins.

Meanwhile, Sturm maintained their fine run of results, claiming a 2-0 victory at Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga last weekend. That followed a 1-0 victory over Midtjylland in their Europa League group opener in midweek.

Sturm are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, claiming four wins and a draw since a 1-0 loss against LASK in August.

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz Head-To-Head

This will be the third meeting between the two teams. Sturm have picked up one win, while the spoils have been shared in the other.

Feyenoord Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Sturm Graz Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz Team News

Feyenoord

The Eredivisie side will be without Sebastian Szymanski and Lutsharel Geertruida, who are recuperating from injury.

Injured: Sebastian Szymanski, Lutsharel Geertruida

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sturm Graz

Jakob Jantscher and Otar Kiteishvili have been sidelined through injury and will sit out Thursday’s game. Stefan Hierlander is suspended.

Injured: Jakob Jantscher, Otar Kiteishvili

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Stefan Hierlander

Unavailable: None

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz Predicted XIs

Feyenoord (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Marcus Pedersen, Gernot Trauner, David Hancko, Quilindschy Hartman; Quinten Timber, Orkun Kokcu, Sebastian Szymanski; Patrik Walemark, Danilo, Javairo Dilrosun

Sturm Graz (4-3-3): Jorg Siebenhandl; Jusuf Gazibegovic, David Affengruber, Gregory Wuthrich, Amadou Dante; Vesel Demaku, Jon Gorenc Stankovic, Alexander Prass; Tomi Horvat, William Bovin, Emanuel Emegha

Feyenoord vs Sturm Graz Prediction

Feyenoord will look to get their Europa League campaign up and running after losing their opening game of the campaign. They have won their last two games at home and should see off their Austrian visitors.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Sturm Graz

