Feyenoord vs Twente prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The 2021-22 Eredivisie campaign concludes this weekend and will see Feyenoord host Twente at De Kuip on Sunday.

Feyenoord are in strong form at the moment and have begun preparations for their Europa Conference League final later this month. They beat Go Ahead Eagles 1-0 in their last game, with Bryan Linssen scoring the sole goal of the game after a defensive error midway through the second half.

Feyenoord sit third in the Eredivisie standings with 71 points. They will now be looking to end the league campaign with a win in front of their home fans.

Twente have enjoyed a stellar campaign and are now set for their highest league finish in the top flight since the 2013-14 season, where they finished third. They beat Groningen 3-0 in their last game to clinch their 10th home league win of the season and confirm European football.

The visitors sit fourth in the league table with 65 points from 33 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result by picking up maximum points at the weekend.

Feyenoord vs Twente Head-to-Head

There have been 45 meetings between Feyenoord and Twente. The hosts have won 22 of those games while the visitors have won 12 times. There have been 11 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in the last 32 of the KNVB Cup earlier this season, which Twente won 2-1.

Feyenoord Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Twente Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Feyenoord vs Twente Team News

Feyenoord

Philippe Sandler lasted 37 minutes after his introduction in the hosts' last game before picking up an injury. He looks set to miss the weekend clash alongside first-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, who has been out of action since March.

Injured: Justin Bijlow, Philippe Sandler

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Twente

Twenty-year-old Daan Rots remains the only injury concern for the visitors ahead of Sunday's game.

Injured: Daan Rots

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Twente Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano; Ramon Hendriks, Lutsharel Geertruida, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Jorrit Hendrix; Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra; Bryan Linssen

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Gijs Smal, Mees Hilgers, Robin Propper, Joshua Brenet; Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek; Vaclav Cerny, Michel Vlap, Dimitris Limnios; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Feyenoord vs Twente Prediction

Feyenoord are on a brilliant run at the moment, going undefeated in their last 10 games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game in 2022 and will be relishing their chances ahead of the final day.

Twente are also playing well at the moment, losing just one of their last 11 games. However, they are coming up against an inspired Feyenoord outfit and could lose this one.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-1 Twente

