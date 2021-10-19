Feyenoord vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Feyenoord and Union Berlin will battle for three points on matchday three of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw with Waalwijk at the same ground. Guus Till scored a second-half equalizer to help the Rotterdam outfit secure a point from a halftime deficit.

Union Berlin secured a 2-0 home win over Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga. In-form Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi set the capital side on their way with his 49th-minute goal before Sheralde Becker made sure of the result in the 83rd minute.

Both sides will battle for top spot in Group E. Feyenoord lead the way at the summit with four points from two games, while Union Berlin are in third spot on three points.

Feyenoord vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head

This is Union Berlin's maiden season of European competition and the Bundesliga side have not looked out of place. Die Eisernen have won four matches on the bounce since their 4-2 defeat away to Borussia Dortmund last month.

Feyenoord have gone two games without a win after winning four successive matches in all competitions.

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Union Berlin form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Feyenoord vs Union Berlin Team News

Feyenoord

Mark Diemers, Francesco Antonucci and Aliou Balde are all unavailable for selection due to injuries.

Union Berlin

Pawel Wszolek is the only injury concern for the visitors with an ankle injury.

Feyenoord vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Union Berlin Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Andreas Luthe (GK); Marvin Friedrich, Robin Knoche, Paul Jaeckel; Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Rani Khedira, Christopher Trimmel; Max Kruse; Taiwo Awoniyi, Andreas Voglsammer

Feyenoord vs Union Berlin Prediction

Feyenoord are slight favorites on home turf and they also have more experience at this stage than Union Berlin.

However, the visitors have nothing to lose and their strong recent form will give them extra confidence to take the game to Feyenoord.

Both sides' attacking prowess means they are likely to both get on the scoresheet. However, we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in a thrilling game.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 Union Berlin

