Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Feyenoord and Utrecht will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday eight clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at De Kuip.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the same venue in the Europa League in midweek. Emiliano Buendia put the visitors ahead just past the hour-mark while John McGinn doubled their lead in the 79th minute.
Utrecht, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Brann also in the Europa League. Saevar Magnusson's 41st-minute strike settled the contest.
Utrecht will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Heerenveen. Feyenoord claimed a 1-0 away win over Groningen.
The win left the Rotterdam outfit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 19 points from seven games. Utrecht are seventh with 10 points to their name.
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Feyenoord have 67 wins from the last 117 head-to-head games. Utrecht have been victorious 19 times while 31 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Utrecht claimed a 2-1 away win.
- Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Feyenoord have won four of the last five head-to-head games (one loss).
- Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Six of Utrecht's last seven games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction
Feyenoord's Europa League loss to Aston Villa was not without controversy, with manager Robin Van Persie revealing that referee Rade Obrenovic apologized to him for his decisions. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old is under pressure, having overseen just one win in the last four games.
Utrecht are in even more dire straits and are winless in their last five games across competitions, losing four games in this run. The fact that they failed to score in all four defeats would be of particular concern for manager Ron Jans.
Back the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Utrecht
Feyenoord vs Utrecht Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals