Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Feyenoord and Utrecht will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday eight clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at De Kuip.

Ad

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the same venue in the Europa League in midweek. Emiliano Buendia put the visitors ahead just past the hour-mark while John McGinn doubled their lead in the 79th minute.

Utrecht, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Brann also in the Europa League. Saevar Magnusson's 41st-minute strike settled the contest.

Utrecht will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Heerenveen. Feyenoord claimed a 1-0 away win over Groningen.

Ad

Trending

The win left the Rotterdam outfit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 19 points from seven games. Utrecht are seventh with 10 points to their name.

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 67 wins from the last 117 head-to-head games. Utrecht have been victorious 19 times while 31 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Utrecht claimed a 2-1 away win.

Eight of the last nine head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Feyenoord have won four of the last five head-to-head games (one loss).

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Six of Utrecht's last seven games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.

Ad

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Prediction

Feyenoord's Europa League loss to Aston Villa was not without controversy, with manager Robin Van Persie revealing that referee Rade Obrenovic apologized to him for his decisions. Nevertheless, the 42-year-old is under pressure, having overseen just one win in the last four games.

Utrecht are in even more dire straits and are winless in their last five games across competitions, losing four games in this run. The fact that they failed to score in all four defeats would be of particular concern for manager Ron Jans.

Ad

Back the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Utrecht

Feyenoord vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More