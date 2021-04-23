Feyenoord vs Vitesse prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord will welcome Vitesse to de Kuip on Sunday with three points on the line in the Dutch Eredivisie.

The hosts come into this clash off the back of a 2-1 away win over FC Utrecht. A second-half strike by Steven Berghuis, coupled with a first-half own goal by Simon Gustafson, gave the visitors the victory.

Vitesse suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Ajax in the final of the KNVB Beker Cup. David Neres scored an injury-time winner to give the capital side the victory.

This matchday 30 fixture is a direct knockout battle for fourth place. Just two points separate the sides on the table, with Vitesse currently occupying fourth place, while Feyenoord are one spot below.

𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐥 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐢𝐧!



🎙️ Voorbeschouwing Dick Advocaat #feyvit — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) April 23, 2021

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 45 occasions in the past, with Feyenoord boasting a better head-to-head record.

The Lightbulbs have 23 wins to their name, while Vitesse were victorious in just seven games. The sides had to share the spoils in 15 matches.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2020 when a first-half goal by Oussama Darfalou helped Vitesse to a 1-0 home win.

Both sides have been in relatively good form of late, with Feyenoord on a five-game unbeaten run in the league. Meanwhile, Vitesse have won four and drawn two of their last six Eredivisie fixtures.

Advertisement

Feyenoord form guide: W-W-D-D-W

Vitesse form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Team News

Feyenoord

Two players have been sidelined for the hosts. Long-term absentee Nicolai Jorgensen has been ruled out with an ankle injury, while Orkun Kokcu is in self-isolation after contracting COVID-19.

Bart Bieuwkoop's participation is in doubt due to a hamstring injury.

Injury: Nicolai Jorgensen

Doubtful: Bart Bieuwkoop

COVID-19: Orkun Kokcu

Vitesse

Patrick Vroegh has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Furthermore, Jacob Rasmussen is suspended for the red card he picked up in the cup final against Ajax.

Injury: Patrick Vroegh

Suspension: Jacob Rasmussen

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Eric Botteghin, Uros Spajic, Lutsharel Geetruida; Mark Diemers, Leroy Fer, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linseen, Robert Bozenik, Steven Berghuis

Vitesse Predicted XI (5-3-2): Remko Pasveer (GK); Maximilian Wittek, Danilo Doekhi, Riechedly Bazoer, Dominik Oroz, Eliazer Dasa; Matus Bero, Oussama Tannane, Sondre Tronstad; Armando Broja, Ikoma Lois Openda

Feyenoord vs Vitesse Prediction

Advertisement

Vitesse have the second-best defense in the league but that should count little against an attack-minded Feyenoord side that also have home advantage.

The sides are fairly evenly matched on paper, but we are predicting a narrow victory for the hosts, with both attacks dominating play.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-2 Vitesse