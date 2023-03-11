Feyenoord vs Volendam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023 

Feyenoord welcome Volendam to De Kuip for a matchday 26 fixture in the Eredivisie on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw 'away' to Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round-of-16 tie. The two goals came in the final 11 minutes, with Yaroslav Rakitskiy opening the scoring for the Ukrainians, while Ezequiel Bullaude leveled matters with one minute to go.

The Rotterdam outfit will turn their attention back to the league scene where they still hold a three-point advantage at the summit of the standings. They have garnered 55 points from 24 matches played so far.

Volendam claimed maximum points in a 3-1 comeback win over FC Emmen on home turf. Filip Stankovic's own goal put the visitors ahead in the first minute of the second half but Daryl van Mieghem scored and provided an assist to inspire his side to victory.

The win saw Wim Jonk's side climb to 14th spot in the table and build a five-point cushion against the bottom three.

Feyenoord vs Volendam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 53 occasions in the past. Feyenoord lead 40-7, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2022 when Feyenoord claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Feyenoord are on an 18-game unbeaten streak across competitions, winning 13 games in this sequence.

Feyenoord have scored at least twice on each of Volendam's last eight visits.

Volendam are on a five-game winless run in away games, losing four games in this sequence.

Feyenoord's last three games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Feyenoord vs Volendam Prediction

Feyenoord showcased their grit in midweek, with their last-gasp equalizer against Shakhtar Donetsk preserving their 16-game unbeaten run. It also kept their chances of a treble alive.

Arne Slot's side currently hold the cards in the title race and will be keen to keep their advantage at the summit by claiming maximum points in a game they are expected to win.

Feyenoord have been in rampant form and barring an unlikely upset, Volendam might be unable to match their standards.

Prediction: Feyenoord 4-0 Volendam

Feyenoord vs Volendam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to win both halves

