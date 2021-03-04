Feyenoord vs VVV-Venlo prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord welcome VVV Venlo to De Kuip in Eredivisie action on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings while VVV have lost four games in a row.

De Stadionclub need to get back to winning ways if they want to keep their European qualification hopes alive.

Feyenoord vs VVV-Venlo Head-to-Head

Feyenoord and VVV have faced each other 48 times across all competitions so far. The hosts have a slight advantage in the head-to-head record, having recorded 20 wins, including four in a row since 2018.

The Good Old have 14 wins to their name while 14 games have ended in draws. VVV's last win at De Kuip came in the 1987-88 campaign.

These sides last squared off at De Koel earlier this season in a game that ended in a 3-0 win for Feyenoord.

Feyenoord form guide in across all competitions: L-D-D-L-W

VVV-Venlo form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-W-L

Feyenoord vs VVV-Venlo Team News

Feyenoord

Feyenoord have a clean bill of health at the moment. Aliou Baldé trained with the first team this week and is in contention to make his debut with the senior side.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

VVV-Venlo

Tristan Dekker and Anastasios Donis are long-term absentees for the visitors. Leon Guwara's availability for the game is in doubt after he was not named in their KNVB semi-final loss against Vitesse.

Vito van Crooij needs to return a negative test for COVID-19 before he can rejoin training. Meanwhile, he remains in quarantine.

Injured: Anastasios Donis, Tristan Dekker

Doubtful: Leon Guwara, Vito van Crooij

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs VVV-Venlo Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Lutsharel Geertruida, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers; Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Luis Sinisterra

VVV Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thorsten Kirschbaum; Kristopher da Graca, Christian Kum, Steffen Schafer, Tobias Pachonik; Danny Post, Joshua John, Evert Linthorst; Christos Donis, Jafar Arias, Giorgios Giakoumakis

Feyenoord vs VVV-Venlo Prediction

Both teams have struggled to get favorable results recently. VVV have conceded two or more goals in five of their last six games, scoring just seven times in that period.

The hosts have been able to find the back of the net more consistently but only have two wins to show for all their prolificacy in their last six games.

Given Feyenoord's fine goal-scoring form and VVV's poor defensive run, we think the hosts should be able to record a win here.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 VVV-Venlo