Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Feyenoord will welcome Waalwijk to De Kuip for an Eredivisie matchday 22 clash on Sunday.

The hosts are coming into the clash after a 1-1 draw at home to AS Roma in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League playoff tie on Thursday. They took the lead through Igor Paixao's strike in first-half injury time while Romelu Lukaku drew the game level midway through the second half.

De club aan de Maas will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a routine 2-0 home win over Sparta Rotterdam.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, triumphed over Nijmegen with a 2-0 home win last weekend. David Min's first-half brace helped his side claim all three points.

The win left them in 18th spot with 18 points to show for their efforts in 21 games. Feyenoord are second with 49 points to show for their efforts in 21 games.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 33 wins and 15 draws from the last 58 H2H games while Waalwijk were victorious on 10 occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2023 when Feyenoord claimed a 2-1 comeback away victory.

Feyenoord have scored at least two goals in nine of the last 10 head-to-head games.

Waalwijk's victory over Nijmegen ended their eight-game winless run in the league.

Feyenoord's last six games in all competitions have produced less than three goals.

Feyenoord are currently on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning seven and drawing three games in this run.

Seven of the last nine head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Prediction

Feyenoord are 10 points behind PSV in the title race and will aim to remain on course by claiming maximum points here. They are unbeaten across their last 10 games and are the heavy favorites to claim all three points here.

Waalwijk are three points away from safety but got back to winning ways last weekend. However, the chances of them getting anything here are slim.

We are backing Arne Slot's side to claim all three points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Feyenoord 3-0 Waalwijk

Feyenoord vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Feyenoord to win and score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Feyenoord/Feyenoord