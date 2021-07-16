Feyenoord vs Werder Bremen prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Feyenoord take on Werder Bremen at De Kuip Stadium on Saturday in a pre-season friendly fixture.

The two sides will look to have a strong showing prior to the commencement of the 2021-22 season.

Feyenoord have been unbeaten in their pre-season campaign so far. Arne Slot's side will go into Saturday's game off the back of a 1-0 win against FC Zurich.

De Stadionclub will hope to continue their unbeaten streak against Werder Bremen.

Werder Bremen will be playing their second pre-season friendly since being relegated from the Bundesliga at the end of the 2020-21 season. Markus Anfang's side will go into Saturday's fixture off the back of a 2-2 draw against Zenit.

Both sides will want to win the game on Saturday as they prepare for the 2021-22 season.

Feyenoord vs Werder Bremen Head-to-Head

This will be the first time that the two sides will be meeting in recent history.

Feyenoord Form Guide: yet to play

Werder Bremen Form Guide: yet to play

Feyenoord vs Werder Bremen Team News

Haps in action for Feyenoord

Feyenoord

Feyenoord will be without a host of players for Saturday's game. Lutsharel Geertruida, Aliou Balde, Leroy Fer, Marouan Azarkan and Mikael Torset Johnsen will all miss the game due to injury.

Meanwhile, Ridgeciano Haps is unavailable for the game, having been called up for international duty by Suriname.

Injured: Lutsharel Geertruida, Aliou Balde, Leroy Fer, Marouan Azarkan, Mikael Torset Johnsen

Doubtful: None

Suspender: None

Unavailable: Ridgeciano Haps

Werder Bremen

Jiri Pavlenka will miss Saturday's game due to injury, while Milos Veljkovic will be unavailable, having tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Injured: Jiri Pavlenka

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Milos Veljkovic

Feyenoord vs Werder Bremen Predicted XI

🔜 in de voorbereidingen:



➼ Werder Bremen (17 juli)

➼ PAOK Saloniki (25 juli)

➼ ADO Den Haag (1 augustus)



🎟️ Bestel nu jouw kaarten:#Feyenoord — Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) July 13, 2021

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Wouter Burger, Marcus Holmgren Pedersen; Jens Toornstra, Guus Til, Orkun Kokcu; Luis Sinisterra, Bryan Linssen, Robert Bozenik

Werder Bremen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Stefanos Kapino; Marco Friedl, Omer Toprak, Anthony Jung, Simon Straudi; Leonardo Bittencourt, Romano Schmid; Felix Agu, Yuya Osako, Jean-Manuel Mbom; Josh Sargent

Feyenoord vs Werder Bremen Prediction

Neither side is particularly gifted in the attacking department, which will make for a rather dull match-up.

We predict the two sides will play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Feyenoord 1-1 Werder Bremen

