Feyenoord vs Willem II prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Feyenoord are set to play host to Willem II at De Kuip on Sunday for their latest Eredivisie fixture.

Feyenoord come into this game on the back of a 3-1 win over Roger Schmidt's PSV Eindhoven at De Kuip. First-half goals from midfielder Mark Diemers, Netherlands international Steven Berghuis and winger Bryan Linssen secured the win for Dick Advocaat's Feyenoord. Ivory Coast international Ibrahim Sangare scored the consolation goal for PSV Eindhoven.

Willem II, on the other hand, beat Emmen 2-0 at the Koning Willem II Stadion. Goals from young winger Che Nunnely and Ghana international Kwasi Okyere Wriedt ensured victory for Zeljko Petrovic's Willem II.

Feyenoord vs Willem II Head-to-Head

In 26 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Feyenoord hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Eredivisie, with Feyenoord beating Willem II 4-1. A brace from Dutch forward Steven Berguis and goals from left-back Ridgeciano Haps and former Vitesse winger Bryan Linssen sealed the deal for Feyenoord. Greek attacker Vangelis Pavlidis scored the consolation goal for Willem II.

Feyenoord form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-L-L-W

Willem II form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-L-D-L

Advertisement

Feyenoord vs Willem II Team News

Feyenoord

Feyenoord will be without goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, Portuguese forward Joao Carlos Teixeira and Turkey international Orkun Kokcu, who are all nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Dick Advocaat is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Joao Carlos Teixeira, Orkun Kokcu, Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Willem II

Meanwhile, Willem II manager Zeljko Petrovic will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Dries Saddiki, former Sunderland goalkeeper Robbin Ruiter and left-back Miquel Nelom. There are doubts over the availability of winger Elton Kabangu and centre-back Freek Heerkens.

Injured: Dries Saddiki, Robbin Ruiter, Miquel Nelom

Doubtful: Freek Heerkens, Elton Kabangu

Suspended: None

Feyenoord vs Willem II Predicted XI

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Nick Marsman, Lutsharel Geertruida, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia, Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers, Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Ridgeciano Haps

Willem II Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jorn Brondeel, Leeroy Owusu, Sebastian Holmen, Jan-Arie van der Heijden, Derrick Kohn, Che Nunnely, Wesley Spieringhs, Pol Llonch, Mike Tresor Ndayishimiye, Kwasi Okyere Wriedt, Vangelis Pavlidis

Feyenoord vs Willem II Prediction

Feyenoord are currently 5th in the league table, and have lost three of their last five league games. Forward Steven Berghuis continues to be one of the most important players for Feyenoord, while Lutsharel Geertruida and Jens Toornstra have also done well.

Willem II, on the other hand, are 16th in the league table, having won only one of their last five league games. Greek striker Vangelis Pavlidis and former Bayern Munich forward Kwasi Okyere Wriedt have been the main source for goals and could prove to be crucial.

Advertisement

Feyenoord will be confident after their result against PSV Eindhoven and should be able to emerge victorious.

Prediction: Feyenoord 2-0 Willem II

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's contract a source of worry for Juventus: Reports