FIFA 19: 10 amazing new features that make it a must-buy

Ayush Sood FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 1.19K // 24 Aug 2018, 23:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

FIFA 19 releases on Sept. 29

The biggest franchise in football games is set to release their latest edition of the game this September. EA Sports FIFA 19 will be releasing on September 29, 2018 for PS4, Xbox One & PC. Every year FIFA fans expect something new & fresh from the game. This year, EA has made sure to not let down their fans. Many new things have been added to the game. But the biggest addition is the inclusion of UEFA Champions League.

With UCL & UEL being the prime new feature, there are many more things that have been changed in FIFA 19. In this article, we look at 10 amazing features that make FIFA 19 a must buy:-

#10 Official Serie A & La Liga Licenses

The Italian League on was called 'Calcio A' on FIFA 17 and 18. That's because EA didn't have the official licenses for the league. But for FIFA 19, EA has announced that they have obtained the license for the leagues. That means that we will now have the 'Serie A' & 'Serie B' in the game along with the whole broadcast package.

EA also announced that they will make changes to La Liga - with 16 new stadiums (apart from Nou Camp) and over 200 new player faces.

With EA's acquisition of these licenses, FIFA 19 will be more real than ever.

1 / 6 NEXT