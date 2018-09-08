FIFA 19 ratings: 60-41- Mbappé revealed in top 100 countdown

The star names keep on coming as the names of the next 20 players in the top 100 list, have been released in FIFA 19.

On Thursday, EA Sports announced numbers 100 to 81, a list that included Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling. Yesterday, EA followed this announcement by releasing 80 to 61, with world-class players such as Leroy Sane, Vincent Kompany and Jerome Boateng all included.

Following these first two releases, EA Sports have today revealed players 60 to 41, as the excitement grows leading up to the top 10 player ratings.

The latest addition to the list adds a host of big names, with Romelu Lukaku, Andres Iniesta, and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe's all being announced.

Mbappe's addition to the list has made him the fastest player so far in FIFA 19, which will ensure he is well in demand when the Ultimate Team mode begins ahead of the game's release on 24th September.

The top 100's next 20 are as follows:

60-41:

60 – Sadio Mane (86)

59 – Ivan Perisic (86)

58 – Raphael Varane (86)

57 – Ciro Immobile (87)

56 – Alexis Sanchez (87)

55 – Kalidou Koulibaly (87)

54 – Dries Mertens (87)

53 – Mauro Icardi (87)

52 – Keylor Navas (87)

51 – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (87)

50 – Andres Iniesta (87)

49 – Jordi Alba (87)

48 – Jan Vertonghen (87)

47 – Samuel Umtiti (87)

46 – Marek Hamsik (87)

45 – Romelu Lukaku (87)

44 – Ivan Rakitic (87)

43 – Gerard Pique (87)

42 – Kylian Mbappe (87)

41 – Thiago Silva (88)

With these names revealed, fans are waiting for the release of the next two lists.

With these names revealed, fans are waiting for the release of the next two lists.