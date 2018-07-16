FIFA World Cup 2018: List of all individual award winners

France v Croatia - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final

The FIFA World Cup 2018 ended on Sunday at Luzhniki Stadium after a month of excitement and exhilaration. France won the World Cup for the second time and ended Croatia's dream with a 4-2 victory in the finals.

A total of 32 teams participated in the tournament and overall 169 goals were scored. Let's take a look at the individual award winners declared after the final:

GOLDEN BALL AWARD

Midfielder Luka Modric on Sunday won the Golden Ball Award, becoming the first Croatian in World Cup history to do so. Modric led his team for the first time to the World Cup finals and he covered most distance in the entire 2018 WC. Eden Hazard stood second and Antoine Griezmann stood third in the list of tournament's best players.

YOUNG PLAYER AWARD

France and Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe won the FIFA Young Player Award. The French teenager (19 years old) scored 4 goals, including a stunner in the final. He also became the second youngest player after Pele in the World Cup history to score a goal in the final.

GOLDEN BOOT AWARD

England forward Harry Kane finished as the top scorer with 6 goals in seven games and won the Golden Boot Award. A majority of the goals he scored came in the group stages and he scored just a single goal in the knockouts. Kane scored a hat-trick against Panama and two goals against Tunisia, and one against Colombia.

GOLDEN GLOVE AWARD

Belgium Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove Award after conceding only 6 goals in 7 games. He blocked more than 25 attempts from his opponents, the most by any goalkeeper in the tournament. With a saving rate of more than 80%, this man made some unbelievable saves, especially in the match against Neymar and Brazil.

FAIR PLAY AWARD

Spain was sent packing out of the tournament in the first stage of the knockouts, but they were declared as the most disciplined team of the tournament and won the Fair Play Award.