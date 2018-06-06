Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

2018 World Cup: Group A Tactical Preview

Analysing which teams have the best possibility of making it through Group A.

Debjyoti Samanta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 19:26 IST
195

Image result for group a world cup 2018
Group A

Group A consists of CONMEBOL runners-up (Uruguay), CAF Group B winners (Egypt), AFC Group B runners-up (Saudi Arabia) and hosts Russia. Led by strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, Uruguay look like favourites to top a tricky group.

Egypt, led by an in-form Mohamed Salah, should qualify ahead of hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia, but Salah’s injury concerns have left them in a quandary whether to start their talisman against Uruguay on June 15th.

Russia, the host nation, will get all the support of the fans but the lack of quality players means the hosts could crash out in the group stages. Saudi Arabia, perhaps the weakest team in the group, are no pushovers themselves but getting past the group stage seems a bridge too far for them.

Schedule:

14th June: Russia vs Saudi Arabia

15th June: Egypt vs Uruguay

19th June: Russia vs Egypt

20th June: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia

25th June: Saudi Arabia vs Egypt

25th June: Uruguay vs Russia

URUGUAY

Image result for uruguay football team
Arguably the best team of the group

How they qualified

Uruguay did incredibly well to finish 2nd in CONMEBOL qualifiers, finishing ahead of tournament favorites Argentina and dark-horses Colombia. PSG’s Edinson Cavani finished as the top scorer with 10 goals, while his striking partner and Barcelona hitman Luis Suarez bagged 5 goals. Uruguay are two-time winners of the World Cup, although their last triumph was way back in 1950. 

Tactics & Formation

Under coach Oscar Tabarez, who is in his second stint as Uruguay manager, the team plays a 4-4-2 system. They have a solid and experienced backline led by goalkeeper Fernando Muslera and Atletico Madrid center-backs Diego Godin and Jose Gimenez. The midfield will be led by Inter Milan’s Matias Vecino who can unlock the best of defences.

Juventus’s Rodrigo Bentancur could play wide right but pushes high up in attack, while the left midfielder tucks in, with either Suarez or Cavani peeling to the left to give the team a 4-3-3 formation while attacking.

Uruguay have a direct style of attack, using the long-range passing abilities of Godin to pick out the full-backs on the overlap or exploit Cavani and Suarez’s ability to break behind the defensive line.

Players to Watch out for

Luis Suarez: The talisman of the team, fresh from another brilliant season with Barcelona, Suarez will look to repeat his 2010 heroics. Uruguay’s all-time top scorer, the onus will be on both Suarez and Cavani to unsettle opposition defences.

Diego Godin: While Uruguay have the attacking prowess to trouble opposing defenses, they also have some good defenders of their own. An exemplary captain, Diego Godin, along with club-mate Jose Gimenez will be tasked with organizing the backline.

Lucas Torreira: Torreira has had an outstanding season in a young, dynamic Sampdoria midfield and can create chances with his astute passing and tough tackling.

Verdict

Uruguay’s combination of explosive firepower and gnarled toughness should see them comfortably into the knock-out stages. Group Winners.

Squad

Head coach: Oscar Tabarez 

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama), Martin Campana (Independiente).

Defenders: Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez (both Atletico Madrid), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon), Maximiliano Pereira (Porto), Gaston Silva (Independiente), Martin Caceres (Lazio), Guillermo Varela (Penarol).

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro), Diego Laxalt (Genoa), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey).

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo), Edinson Cavani (Paris St-Germain), Luis Suarez (Barcelona).

Page 1 of 4 Next
FIFA World Cup 2018 Egypt Football Uruguay Football Luis Suarez Mohamed Salah
World Cup 2018: A comprehensive look at Group A
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Unheralded players to watch out for in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most memorable World Cup playoffs ever
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Group A preview
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Egyptian players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
5 countries who could pull off a surprise in World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group A
RELATED STORY
2018 World Cup: 3 One-Man Teams at Russia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 underdogs to cheer for
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 must-watch group stage fixtures
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 1
14 Jun RUS SAU 08:30 PM
15 Jun EGY URU 05:30 PM
15 Jun MOR IRA 08:30 PM
15 Jun POR SPA 11:30 PM
16 Jun FRA AUS 03:30 PM
16 Jun ARG ICE 06:30 PM
16 Jun PER DEN 09:30 PM
17 Jun CRO NIG 12:30 AM
17 Jun COS SER 05:30 PM
17 Jun GER MEX 08:30 PM
17 Jun BRA SWI 11:30 PM
18 Jun SWE KOR 05:30 PM
18 Jun BEL PAN 08:30 PM
18 Jun TUN ENG 11:30 PM
19 Jun COL JAP 05:30 PM
19 Jun POL SEN 08:30 PM
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018