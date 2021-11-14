FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Top 4 European teams that could miss out on automatic qualification

The qualification campaign in Europe for the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar is on in full swing. Four of them have already confirmed their places in the finals, with a round of games to go. With the last round of games in the UEFA Qualifiers coming up, four more teams will join the already qualified quartet. Moreover, the eight playoff teams will also get confirmed.

As it happens at any other World Cup qualification campaign, some of the big teams in Europe could miss out on automatic qualification this time too. Some of them could miss out on the playoffs as well. The fun with having one 'easy' fixture in a group is that it comes down to who can beat that team most convincingly to get their goal difference up.

kattar @KattarReborn José Mourinho: "In the South American qualifiers, football is serious, there are a lot of good teams. In Europe, the qualifiers are a joke." José Mourinho: "In the South American qualifiers, football is serious, there are a lot of good teams. In Europe, the qualifiers are a joke." https://t.co/35HKiD12di

While that's not always desirable, that also makes World Cup qualifying campaigns so exciting. Even the best sides end up staring down the end of the barrel when things don't go according to plan.

Ahead of the final round of FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying games in the UEFA zone, here's a look at four European giants that could miss out on automatic qualification:

#1 Italy

Italy vs Switzerland - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Reigning European champions Italy might not make the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an automatic qualification berth. If that happens, they'll only have themselves to blame. Italy and Switzerland are tied on 15 points apiece currently.

On the final day, Italy will be away at Northern Ireland, while Switzerland will face Bulgaria. Italy have a two-goal advantage, but they have to make sure Switzerland don't better their winning margin on the last day.

Italy drew both their games against Switzerland, but only because they missed a penalty in both games, Jorginho to blame in both cases. Had he converted both, the Azzurri would have been through to the FIFA World Cup 2022 by now.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 📅 05/09/2021 - Switzerland 0-0 Italy

❌ Jorginho misses a penalty



📅 12/11/2021 - Italy 1-1 Switzerland

❌ Jorginho misses a penalty



Imagine if Italy finished second in Group C behind Switzerland. 🇮🇹🤕 📅 05/09/2021 - Switzerland 0-0 Italy❌ Jorginho misses a penalty📅 12/11/2021 - Italy 1-1 Switzerland❌ Jorginho misses a penaltyImagine if Italy finished second in Group C behind Switzerland. 🇮🇹🤕 https://t.co/S1mPHS3cAO

After missing out on the FIFA World Cup last time, it would be unfathomable for the four-time champions missing out yet again. While chances are they'll still qualify, through the playoff route, if required, Italy have unnecessarily complicated matters for themselves.

#2 Portugal

Serbia vs Portugal - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

If the Euro 2020 champions find themselves in a spot of bother, the Euro 2016 champions Portugal aren't too far behind. Portugal are tied on points with second-placed Serbia in Group A of their UEFA qualifying group. Both teams have 17 points apiece, but Ronaldo and co have a four-goal advantage in goal difference.

Both teams have won five and drawn two of their seven FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying games thus far. They drew their first meeting, where Cristiano Ronaldo was denied a late winner, as the referee incorrectly ruled out his effort for offside.

Luckily for Portugal, a draw would suffice against Serbia in their final qualifying game as they hope to reach their sixth straight FIFA World Cup finals.

Serbian Football @SerbianFooty We haven't beaten a big team since Germany 11 years ago



We haven't beaten Portugal since 1984



We've thrown away campaign after campaign, generation after generation. Lost the people, 1K in the stands on Thursday



Tomorrow is a chance to overcome our demons & change everything We haven't beaten a big team since Germany 11 years agoWe haven't beaten Portugal since 1984We've thrown away campaign after campaign, generation after generation. Lost the people, 1K in the stands on ThursdayTomorrow is a chance to overcome our demons & change everything https://t.co/NFDghdwZvT

Had Portugal won their last game against the Republic of Ireland, which they drew goalless, they would have been in a better position. Nevertheless, even now, they are favourites to go through, unless Serbia have other ideas.

