FIFA 21: 7 biggest gold Premier League upgrades

The football season is already underway and fans are anxiously awaiting the release of FIFA 21.

On September 10, EA Sports unveiled their list of the top 100 players in FIFA 21. Lionel Messi has once again surpassed his nemesis Cristiano Ronaldo to become the best rated player in the gaming front.

Despite getting a single point rating drop, both Messi and Ronaldo retained their positions as the first and second top-rated stars respectively on FIFA 21.

With four players in the coveted list, Liverpool boast more players in the top 10 than any other Premier League team. Belgian playmaker Kevin De Bruyne has once again been named the Premier League's best-rated player. The PFA Player of the Year retains his overall rating of 91 from the previous edition.

Many players get upgrades or downgrades on every edition of FIFA. Some may be deserved, while some aren't. This year, we have also had some massive upgrades and downgrades.

The most notable being the criminally underrated Jamie Vardy getting a well-deserved ratings boost from 82 to 86. Meanwhile, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson's ratings has been brought into question. His ratings boost resulted in him being tied with mercurial French midfielder Paul Pogba at 86.

The world's most popular game will be available worldwide from October 9, with FIFA 21 early access granted from October 6 to those who have pre-ordered the game.

Below, we have compiled a list of the top seven biggest gold rating upgrades for the Premier League in FIFA 21:

7. Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion, 75)

Brighton & Hove Albion's central defender Ben White gets a seven rating boost from his previous rating of 68, to boast an overall of 75 on FIFA 21. The highly-rated 22-year-old recently made his Premier League debut in the opening day fixture against Chelsea.

6. Yangel Herrera (Manchester City, 68)

Next on the list is Manchester City loanee Yangel Herrera, who also received a seven rating upgrade to take his overall rating to 75 on FIFA 21. The Venezuelan central midfielder impressed in his first spell at Andalusia and Granada have extended his stay for another season.

5. Mohammed Salisu (Southampton, 76)

The Saint's newest recruit Mohammed Salisu has been rated 76 by EA, eight more than his previous rating of 68. The six-foot-three centre-back from Ghana was one of the surprise standout performers in La Liga last term, plying his trade for Valladolid.

4. George Baldock (Sheffield United, 77)

Blades right-back George Baldock impressed under Chris Wilder last season and is rated 77 in FIFA 21. The former 69-rated man's form has captured the attention of a lot of clubs and, as per reports, Wolves are in pole position for his signature.

3. John Lundstram (Sheffield United, 76)

Joining Baldock on this list is his Blades team-mate John Lundstram. The strong-tackling Merseyside-born midfielder has been given an overall rating of 76 by EA, with a +9 rating boost.

2. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, 75)

The versatile 19-year old Arsenal youth academy product has turned into one of their biggest prospects. The Arsenal first-team regular has been given a massive rating upgrade from 65 to 75 on FIFA 21 and looks destined for great things.

1.Mason Greenwood (Manchester United, 77)

Mason Greenwood was the Premier League's biggest breakout star of the previous campaign and has been rightly rewarded with a rating of 77 on FIFA 21, 10 up from his previous rating of 67.

With a return of 16 goals and two assists across all competitions last term, the Manchester United's academy product has solidified a starting place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team. The 18-year old's excellent performances also earned him a national call-up recently.