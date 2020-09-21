FIFA 21 hits the shelves on 9th October, and after years of neglect, EA Sports has finally brought in multiple changes to Career Mode. Along with the marquee mode of Ultimate Team, FIFA 21 will allow players to simulate a manager experience in Career Mode.

The most notable features included are interactive match sim and enhanced opposition AI.

In every edition, there many hidden gems and wonderkids in the career mode. These are players with a high potential overall rating, and can be bought on the cheap, to be a future star for your side or make huge profits in the future.

Here are the Top 7 Players with the Highest Potential Overall Growth in FIFA 21 Career Mode:

7. Omar Rekik (Hertha BSC)

Image via EA

Dutch center back Omar Rekik is the first wonderkid on our list. The eighteen-year-old Hertha Berlin defender has a potential growth of +22.

Current Rating: 63

Overall Potential: 85

6. Ricky-Jade Jones (Peterborough United)

Advertisement

Image via EA

Peterborough United's young striker Ricky-Jade Jones has sparked a potential transfer battle this summer, with several top-flight clubs vying for his signature. The seventeen-year-old Englishman has a potential growth of +23.

Current Rating: 59

Overall Potential: 82

5. Eugenio Pizzuto (LOSC Lille)

Image via EA

Lille OSC's young midfielder Eugenio Pizzuto Puga gets the fifth place on our list with a potential growth of +23. The eighteen-year-old led Mexico to the final of 2019 under-17 World Cup and also won the Bronze Ball for his performances.

Current Rating: 59

Overall Potential: 82

4. Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton)

Image via EA

Everton's upcoming center-back Jarrad Paul Branthwaite has a potential growth of +23. Despite suffering an injury recently, the eighteen-year-old remains at the heart of Everton's first team plans.

Current Rating: 59

Overall Potential: 82

3. Malachi Fagan-Walcott (Tottenham Hotspur)

Image via EA

Tottenham Hostpur's eighteen year old central defender Malachi Fagan-Walcott is third on our list with a potential growth of +23. The academy ace made his debut as a late substitute in Spurs' 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig.

Current Rating: 60

Overall Potential: 83

2. Luca Netz (Hertha BSC)

Image via EA

Joining Omar Rekik in this list is his fellow teammate Luca Netz. The German teenager has a potential growth of +23, and can be a good fullback to buy on FIFA 21 Career Mode if the

Current Rating: 63

Overall Potential: 86

1.Danny Leyva (Seattle Sounders)

Image via EA

Seattle Sounders' midfielder Danny Leyva is the biggest wonderkid of FIFA 21. The seventeen-year-old Amercan's potential growth of +25 takes his overall potential to 81.

Current Rating: 56

Overall Potential: 81

FIFA 21 Career Mode

FIFA 21's Career Mode will undoubtedly be an improved experience when it releases on October 9. For more tips and tricks on the latest FIFA, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.