FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 most exciting forwards to watch out for

Who are the top forwards to look out for at this year's Confederations Cup?

@danieljpinder by Daniel Pinder Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 21:42 IST

Smolov has been in good form for his club

With the Confederations Cup just around the corner, football fans are once again graced with international football during the summer period.

Hosted in Russia, eight teams will go head-to-head in two groups as they look to take the title away from Brazil. Of the top four teams in 2013, neither is taking part in this year’s tournament.

Although the Confederations Cup may not be a major tournament, it allows national managers to call upon players who they may not necessarily have done; it’s a time for players to standout and make a claim for a place in the 2018 World Cup next year.

That said, here’s five forwards you should be watching.

#1 Fedor Smolov

At 27-years-old, Feder Smolov is perhaps a late bloomer in terms of scoring goals. The Russian has hit double figures in his last two seasons, just as he enters the prime years of his career.

Prior to joining FC Krasnodar, Smolov had scored just 10 goals in all competitions in a three-year spell. Since joining his current club in 2015, the complete forward has now scored 38 league goals in 50 games – an impressive tally, to say the least.

His goalscoring prowess was even recognised in Western Europe with Borussia Dortmund close to signing Smolov last summer, whilst interest remains high once again for the Russian.

Although not as prolific for Russia, the hosts will be hoping he can keep up his goalscoring habits as they look to clinch the Confederations Cup on home turf.