FIFA Confederations Cup 2017: 5 young players to watch out for

Here is the young talent to keep an eye on this summer at the Confederations Cup.

@davidjaca by David Cartlidge Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jun 2017, 11:56 IST

Aleksandr Golovin is being hailed as the future of Russian football

There’s another summer tournament around the corner and this time it’s the Confederations Cup held in Russia. It’s a competition in which plenty of young talent is set to shine, so here are five of the players you must keep an eye on. They include the current Golden Boy of Russian football, a spring-heeled Cameroonian goalkeeper and a lightning quick German striker.

#5 Aleksandr Golovin – Russia

There’s not a great deal of young talent coming through in Russia right now, but in Aleksandr Golovin, there is a special talent that is likely to be the poster boy for football in the country. First at the Confederations Cup, and then with the idea of him being the face of the World Cup which is also held in Russia in 2018.

Golovin, the reigning Russian young player of the year, will be integral to any success his country have in both tournaments. For CSKA Moscow he’s been excellent in the league, playing regularly and becoming a key part of the system. The hope is he can do similar with his nation.

The 21-year-old has often been situated on the wide left of midfield but has also shown the ability to feature in central areas with much success. Though not blessed with great pace, the player does possess plenty of skill and intelligence when on the ball. Rather than using speed to outfox his marker, it’s more touch and timing that Golovin relies upon.

The pressure of being Russia’s next Golden Boy, a tag once held by Alan Dzagoev - a player Golovin is often compared with - will be intense. How Golovin handles it may determine which way his career goes even at this tender stage.