FIFA Confederations Cup: 5 best players in the history of the tournament

A look at some of the most successful players in the history of the Confederations Cup.

@churchofthibaut by Nived Zenith Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 20:56 IST

The tenth edition of the tournament will kick off on Saturday



Confederations Cup in Russia is set to begin on the 17th of June and the tournament promises to be the perfect preview for the World Cup next year. Eight teams, including world champions Germany and European champions Portugal, will go head to head in a bid to get their hands on the coveted trophy.

The competition kicks off with hosts Russia taking on New Zealand in St Petersburg and the final will be held on July 2nd in the same city.

In the past few editions, the tournament has produced some memorable moments and some of the greatest names in world football have graced the field for their respective countries. Here we take a look at the five best players in the history of the competition since it’s inception back in 1992.

#5 Robert Pires

Pires played a key role in France’s triumph in 2001

Robert Pires made a lasting impact on the 2001 edition of the tournament, co-hosted by South Korea and Japan, when he was named the Best Player of the tournament. The midfielder was instrumental in his nation’s successful run to the trophy and was also the joint top scorer in the tournament.

He went on to win the 2003 edition of the tournament as well with France and managed 3 goals in the tournament, taking his total tally to 5 goals in two tournament appearances at the Confederations Cup.

However, France never made it to the competition again but are still the second most successful country in the history of the competition, thanks to their wins in 2001 and 2003.