FIFA Confederations Cup, Germany 4-1 Mexico: 5 Talking Points

A detailed look at all the main talking points which emerged from Germany's 4-1 win over Mexico.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 30 Jun 2017, 11:22 IST

Germany have made their way into the finals of the Confederations Cup

Germany have made their way into yet another final courtesy of a professional 4-1 win over Mexico in the semifinals of the Confederations Cup. They will now face Chile in the final at Sochi after their humbling of El Tri. The Germans took control of the game from the word go and never looked in doubt.

Leon Goretzka scored two in two minutes to completely take the game away from the Mexicans but their opponents were not going down without a fight. Mexico provided a stern fight till Timo Werner scored the third goal after the break which diminished any hopes of a Mexican comeback. Marco Fabian scored a consolation for Mexico while Amin Younes scored Germany's fourth in stoppage time. So without further ado, let's delve into the five talking points from the semi-final game between Germany and Mexico:

#1 A commanding display from the world champions

Germany's performance against Mexico brought light to the cliched saying of, "22 men running behind a ball and at the end, and the Germans always win." Mexico tried and tried but could not post a firm challenge against this talented bunch of youngsters. Low opted a three at the back system against Mexico with Joshua Kimmich playing as one of the three centre-backs.

It gave Julian Draxler freedom to play his natural game and helped Germany gain an advantage in midfield. This reflected straightway with Leon Goretzka scoring two goals in the first eight minutes of the game. A good start was the demand for both the teams but only one team could manage it in style.