FIFA president speaks about Lionel Messi's decision to stay at Barcelona, congratulates Cristiano Ronaldo for international goal milestone

FIFA president Gianni Infantino spoke highly of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in a recent press conference in Italy. The 50-year-old gave his thoughts on Messi's decision to stay at Camp Nou and congratulated Ronaldo for scoring 101 international goals for Portugal.

Speaking of the Barcelona skipper, he said:

"I think if he (Lionel Messi) stayed finally, it's because they reached some sort of an arrangement at Barcelona. Messi is, of course, an incredible player. He is more than a player, he is a big, big legend, and Barcelona is his club. Since it has reached a conclusion, it is certainly right for both (Barcelona and Messi). Let's see what happens in the future."

The Swiss–Italian administrator then congratulated Portuguese talisman Ronaldo for becoming only the second men's player to pass 100 international goals after his brace in Portugal's 2-0 win over Sweden earlier this week. He said:

"Actually, this allows me to congratulate another player, Cristiano Ronaldo who scored goal 100 and 101 for his national team, which is top (the highest) in Europe."

Ryan Giggs on Cristiano Ronaldo: "I was at a top club and played until I was 40, and I can see him going on and playing until he's 40 as well. He looks after himself, he eats right, rests right and lives for the game, and is the best professional I ever played with." — Bolarinwa Olajide (@iambolar) September 10, 2020

Gianni Infantino comments on Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

The Lionel Messi saga ended with the Barcelona captain's decision to stay at Camp Nou till the end of his contract. The Argentine ace wanted to leave Catalunya after a series of disappointments which culminated in the Blaugrana's devastating exit at the hands of Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have appointed Ronald Koeman as the new manager, and the Dutchman will certainly look to convince the 33-year-old to sign a new contract beyond the current season.

Manchester City, with former Barcelona manager Pep Guardiola as manager, looked poised to snap up the six-time Ballon d'Or winner from Barcelona.

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona runs with the ball

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a brace for Portugal in an impressive win against Sweden in the UEFA Nations League, marking his 100th and 101st goals for his country. No other European player has scored more goals for their country.

International goals:



Cristiano Ronaldo - 101

Pele - 77

Lionel Messi - 70

Ronaldo Nazario - 62

Diego Maradona - 34 pic.twitter.com/Dz0PdzfFie — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 8, 2020

Ronaldo is eight goals behind Ali Daei of Iran, who scored 109 goals between 1993 to 2006. The 35-year-old superstar has scored an astonishing 48 goals in 47 international games since turning 30.

Portugal seem like one of the favourites going into the European Championships. Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Bernardo Silva and Ronaldo have emerged as a formidable front four as they look to defend their European crown.