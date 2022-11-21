FIFA release statement as England fans endure ticket chaos prior to FIFA World Cup opener against Iran

FIFA have released a statement after England fans suffered ticket chaos ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener against Iran.

FIFA's official ticketing app crashed before the game. Many fans revelaed on social media that their purchased tickets have disappeared and they were unable to log back into the platform.

FIFA have now addressed the issue, releasing a statement that read (via Mirror):

"Some spectators are currently experiencing an issue with accessing their tickets via the FIFA Ticketing app. FIFA is working on solving the issue. In the meantime, fans who are not able to access their mobile tickets should check the email accounts they used to register with the Ticketing app for further instructions. In case fans cannot access their email accounts, the stadium's Ticket Resolution Point will be able to support. We thank fans for their understanding as we work to fix the issue as soon as possible."

Legendary English striker and current BBC pundit Gary Lineker also addressed the issue ahead of the game, saying:

"We're getting reports that England fans have had a two hour wait outside the stadium due to issues with the FIFA ticketing app. There are obviously lots of empty seats, you can see that for yourselves, and apparently there are long queues and some fans haven't got in yet from outside the stadium. Hopefully that resolves itself and we'll update you, of course, should we hear any further news on that issue."

England won their opening game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in style. They thrashed Iran by a scoreline of 6-2. Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka (2), Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet for the Three Lions in a comprehensive win.

United States fans face the same issue as England fans during the 2022 FIFA World Cup

United States fans also faced the same issue as England fans ahead of their game at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. One fan received notifications that there were no tickets registered to his email address. He was left confused with the situation.

The lady told Mirror:

"The FIFA app had everyone worried because our tickets disappeared completely, We tried calling FIFA and the automated system disconnected us. People with tickets to the 4pm match are being told to go to the stadium directly,"

