FIFA's total revenue from the World Cup

Mbappe snapped during France's World Cup celebrations

The FIFA World Cup undoubtedly is the most widely watched tournament in the world. In the recently revealed stats of the 2018 tournament, FIFA has recorded over 7.5 billion engagements across all digital platforms and over 580 million interactions on social media which is a record in the history of the tournament. FIFA also holds a great depth as far as sponsor engagements are concerned.

This edition of the World Cup received a decline in the sponsorship numbers from the previous edition in Brazil. 2018 World Cup received US$1.450 billion in sponsorship deals as compared to US$1.629 billion in 2014 as quoted by Nielsen group. This was mainly attributed to the corruption charges that hit the organisation at the start of the 2015-18 cycle, that led to FIFA losing sponsors like Sony, Johnson and Castrol, etc.

FIFA still managed to weather off the rough cycle with avid interests from Chinese companies like VIVO, Hisense, Mengniu, etc who contributed to 21% to the overall sponsorship amount for the 2018 edition of the tournament.

Where FIFA did manage to pull off an astounding success is in terms of revenue in broadcasting rights which amounts to well over $3 billion in worth. The World Cup matches were telecasted to over 210 nations all across the globe across various platforms.

The TV rights to FOX for telecast in the US cost a whopping $425 million for all matches of the 2018 and 2022 Editions. Telemundo also made a deal of $600 million for the Spanish-language rights to the events. For telecast in India, Pakistan and Nepal Sony bagged the television rights for the World Cup at a rumoured cost of $90 million.

FIFA also took measures to ensure strict ‘no piracy’ on their online content which amounted to over 1.2 billion video views over 500 million impressions at the end of the tournament across all platforms.

A large part of the revenue was also drawn out from the ticket sales, Marketing and other affiliated activities. The total revenue for the tournament has been projected at $6.1 billion.

As far as commodities are concerned Neilsen group has indicated in their released report that commodities like Cigarettes, Alcohol and Snacks received a high rise in their sales during the World Cup.

In the UK Pre-England elimination tenure, Matches and lighters took a sudden climb to a 39.2% increase in their purchase. Soft-drinks, Frozen Drinks and Beer sales also increased to more than 15%.

As for World Cup content views, YouTube was the most active platform followed by Instagram and Facebook with 3.5 billion, 2.2 billion and 2.1 billion views respectively.

The Daily Mail video of a Blind Man enjoying a goal was the most viewed with 13 million views on all over social media.