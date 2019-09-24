FIFA The Best 2019: 3 players who had no business being on the FIFPro XI

The Best FIFA Football Awards 2019 - Show

The fourth edition of the FIFA The Best awards were held on Monday evening at the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, with numerous awards handed out to different men and women who have distinguished themselves over the last 12 months.

In a glittering ceremony graced by the creme de la creme of the footballing world and beyond, Lionel Messi won his first major individual award since 2015 and inaugural FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year, while USWNT star Megan Rapinoe was named the Women's Player of the Year following her starring role in helping her nation to her fourth world title over the summer in France.

Jurgen Klopp was also named Best Men's coach, while Jill Ellis won the female version of the award. Also, Dániel Zsóri won the FIFA Puskas award for his wonder strike in the Hungarian league match between Debreceni and Ferencvaros.

One of the highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the FIFPro XI for the year, with 11 players selected as the best in their respective positions.

The team award is decided by the International Federation of Professional Footballers (FIFPro) and has been published every year since 2005.

Given its status as the sole team award decided by professional footballers around the world, a measure of objectivity is expected, as players are usually in the best position to decide on the performance levels of their teammates.

However, this has proved not to be the case over the years, as the lists have descended into nothing more than popularity contests, with players rewarded for their career performances rather than their displays in the year in question.

There have been numerous gaffes in the FIFPro XI in recent times; Andres Iniesta's inclusion in 2017 (despite spending over seven months out with injury), and Dani Alves' addition a year later but to name a few.

The latest release is no different and has some undeserving players on the list.

Advertisement

Here, we shall be highlighting three players who had no business being included on the FIFPro XI.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

#3 Sergio Ramos

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Sergio Ramos has been a spectacular servant for Real Madrid since arriving at the club from Sevilla as a fresh-faced teenage right-back in 2005.

The 32-year-old has since transformed into a no-nonsense defender and has captained the club through its most successful period in their recent history.

Ramos has earned plaudits for his never-say-die attitude and is highly regarded by his peers, evidenced by the fact that he has appeared in every FIFPro XI since 2011, in addition to his first appearance in 2008.

With 10 total FIFPro XI appearances, the Spanish international is second only to the inseparable duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi (who have 13 appearances each) for the players to have appeared in the list the most, and his status as an all-time great of the game is not in doubt.

However, it is a major travesty to believe that Ramos was anywhere near being one of the best four defenders in the world over the last year.

He was the chief marshal of a defence that shipped in goals for fun last season, with their total goals conceded of 46 goals conceded from 38 league matches indicative of how shaky their backline was.

Furthermore, the Camas native controversially got himself intentionally suspended for Real Madrid's second leg Champions League clash with Ajax seemingly with the thought that the job had been done.

However, the joke was on Ramos, as Hakim Ziyech and co. put up a masterclass at the Bernabeu to unceremoniously dump the defending champions out of the tournament.

Over the last year, Ramos did not do too much worthy of attention, and in light of this, he had no reason being voted onto the 2019 FIFPro XI.

1 / 3 NEXT