FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 underdog teams to watch out for

A big name features on the list. Can any of these teams make the cut in Russia?

The World Cup is finally here

Football's biggest festival is closer than ever and the fans have never been more winsome about it. The mega-stars of the game would line up in national colors to make millions of people proud every time they step onto the pitch.

One can hardly believe that it has been four years since "that" Robin Van Persie goal. Boy, seems like yesterday.

The FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia would also be witnessing something special in this edition of the tournament. However, surprises are something which does not come at a premium in such a grand event.

No team enters the fixture assuming an easy encounter. On a given day, the passion of some debutant country smashes a giant team with some effort.

That said, here are the four under-dog teams the elite nations and the fans need to watch out for going into the competition:

#5 Mexico

Mexico has consistently been making it to the knockouts of the World Cup.

The North American giants have been one of the most consistent participants in the competition's history. Since 1994, they have qualified for every edition of the World Cup and made it to the round-of-16 on every occasion.

They might not have the biggest names in the game but they sure possess the spirit to be the party spoilers. To get an evidence of the same, one needs to go back only to 2014 where they almost knocked out the Dutchmen in the round-of-16.

However, a couple of unlucky officiating decisions saw them lose 2-1 eventually in the dying minutes.

Anyway, they won the hearts with some stellar displays. Mexico's brand of football was widely appreciated by all.

This time around, individuals like Guillermo Ochoa, Giovani dos Santos, and Javier Hernandez would be the key players to watch out. The Mexicans booked a place on the flight to Russia with a victory against Panama, with three games yet to be played.

The confidence among the players would be instrumental in determining their campaign in Russia.

They have been grouped with Germany, Sweden, and South Korea. Can they break into the last-eights this time?