FIFA World Cup 2018: A team that can take on world champions France

Eshaan Joshi
18 Jul 2018, 04:42 IST

After a month full of surprises, shocks, thrills and upsets, the World Cup is finally over, with France clinching international football's most coveted trophy. Although not starting as hot favourites, the Les Bleus exhibited immense grit and character on the field, beating some extremely balanced units en route the cup.

The 2018 edition was arguably the most entertaining and astonishing tournament, with features such as VAR and fourth substitute in extra time. This edition of the quadrennial tournament largely belonged to the minnows, who punched well above their weight to stun some of the juggernauts. While the traditional powerhouses such as Argentina, Germany and Portugal failed to impress, teams such as Croatia, Russia and Japan have ushered in a new era in their footballing history.

This time around, we saw players apart from the Big 3 - Ronaldo, Messi and Neymar perform consistently and develop a fan base as the tournament progressed. This new pool of talented players that impressed and got the viewers glued on the screens included Luka Modric, Harry Kane and Eden Hazard and Kylian Mbappe.

As the World Cup has concluded, let's have a look at the team which can possibly take on World Champions France.

Note: We have selected a 4-3-3 formation for the team.

Goalkeeper

Thibaut Courtois won the Golden Glove Award

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Courtois was easily the best goalkeeper in the tournament and was one of the driving forces behind Belgium's best finish in the World Cup. He was especially crucial in the quarter-final against Brazil, diving all sides to prevent the onslaught by Brazilians. He stood like a wall in front of the goal, with his 6'6" frame allowing him to exercise his command over the net.

The Golden Glove winner defied some prodigious advances by the oppositions with his highly flexible moves, with the blockage of a Neymar-curl in the quarters being the highlight of his performance.

The Chelsea goalkeeper reaffirmed his stature as one of the best in the business, as he overshadowed some worthy competitors in Spain's David de Gea and Portugal's Rui Patricio.

