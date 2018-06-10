Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: An overview of the Belgium football team

A look at the Belgium national team leading into the FIFA World Cup 2018

Ishu Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
10 Jun 2018
Not underdogs anymore

With the football fraternity fastening its seat belt to experience the biggest sporting event in the world of football, it is of no doubt that the FIFA World Cup 2018 is what every football fan is eagerly waiting for. The best in the world will battle it out against each other to carve their names and immortalize themselves in history books.

One simply cannot expect the FIFA World Cup to be bereft of spectacular goals, mouthwatering contests, nail-biting finishes, drama, heartbreaks and glory. My personal belief is that the giants of this forthcoming event include 5-time champions Brazil, 4-time winners Germany, Argentina, Spain and France.

However, another nation with a population of just over 11 million is witnessing a remarkable golden generation presently. They are ready to defeat teams with grit and flair, accept the toughest of challenges and fight with the very best to challenge for this prestigious prize.

This country is none other than Belgium. With a plethora of spirited talent, an able leader in Roberto Martinez and an array of match winners, the Red Devils look more than just ready.

They are seeded in Group G, alongside England, Tunisia and newcomers Panama. Do not be surprised if they top their group with a statement, as they are not the underdogs or dark horses anymore.

On their day, the Eden Hazard-led side can thrash any side, and over the last 24-30 months, they have established themselves as serious challengers for the big competitions.

Here, we will try and analyse what Belgium has in store for us in this edition of the FIFA World Cup:

Strengths:

A pool of fine talent

The Belgians have a number of plus points heading into the World Cup.

Firstly, they have a young squad. However, this young squad isn't inexperienced. Almost all their players have made their international debuts a few years back. In fact, 12 players who are in the current squad featured in the previous World Cup and the Euros in 2016. This only means that they have a pre-existing core in the side.

Next, they have pace and precision in their armoury. A lot of their players are quick, agile and have exceptional technical abilities. This team is no short of talent. From Yannick Carrasco at left wing-back to Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard, the Red Devils can strike fear into any opposing defence with their blistering speed.

A lot of their players have the winning mentality. A list of players including Thibaut Courtois, Vincent Kompany, Eden Hazard, Yannick Carrasco and Kevin De Bruyne have tasted success at the club levels, and have even been pivotal for their respective clubs over the years, without a doubt.

