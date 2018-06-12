Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: An overview of the England football team

A look at the Engliand national team heading into the FIFA World Cup 2018

Ishu Roy
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature 12 Jun 2018, 11:54 IST
394

Can they turn it around this time?
Can they turn it around this time?

The world's most prestigious tournament is about to take centre stage, granting a month full of breathtaking quality footballing action. 32 teams will lock horns against each other to reach the pinnacle and thus, lift the World Cup.

Here, professional players turn into superstars, stadiums become battlegrounds and football brings out all the emotions from the entire world.

Very little separates teams such as Germany, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and England on paper, as they are all powerhouses. All these outfits possess solid defenders, remarkable goalkeepers, midfield maestros, wily wingers and super strikers. Speaking of the Englishmen, they have been deplorable in the recent major tournaments, losing to Iceland in the Euros and departing from Brazil in the group stages.

There's no doubt regarding their prowess, as they are crammed with potential. Over the last couple of decades, legendary players have donned the England shirt and served with pride. How could a midfield with Gerrard, Lampard and Scholes not win the World Cup? Well, that's been their story in recent years. The Three Lions have failed to muster major trophies in their cabinet.

However, this time around, they will enter the tournament with a younger, fresher looking squad. This 23-man team consists of the right mix of youngsters, sharpshooters, pass masters and work engines. Also to mention, a manager in Gareth Southgate is more than capable of guiding and nurturing this talented bunch of footballers.

If the Harry Kane-led side can hold their nerves, play with a free mindset and to their full potential, they are proficient enough to end their 52-year drought.

Here, we will try and analyse what England can showcase to the world in this edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Strengths

En
A fine bunch of players

Their main strength lies in midfield. Dier might not be the most renowned and trendy midfielder, but this system and the style of forward play suits his game almost perfectly.

Probably one of the most underrated players, Eric Dier is a symbol of perseverance, solidity and technical excellence. He reads the game as well as any other world-class player. Going forward, he can pick out pinpoint passes.

Henderson's tackling has improved by some notable distance, which is key. If they can set the wingers free and allow them to have more of the ball, this midfield duo would be the most prolific one in the tournament. The Liverpool captain is a fantastic option to have on the bench.

Another plus point for England is their bench strength. Having opted for a defensive 23-man squad which has the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabian Delph, Harry Maguire and Ashley Young. All of them have ample first-team experience for their respective clubs.

FIFA World Cup 2018 England Football Harry Kane Eric Dier FIFA World Cup Team Previews Gareth Southgate
