Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 things to watch out for in Argentina vs Croatia

What to expect from the high octane clash between Argentina and Croatia

Swagat Das
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 02:45 IST
721

Enter captio
A real battle between two teams is on the cards

The 2018 edition of FIFA World Cup has been a roller-coaster ride so far, with incorrect score-line predictions by pundits and unusual match results. Favourites like Argentina, Brazil and Spain managed to salvage just a draw in the first round of group-stage matches while defending champions Germany slumped to a defeat against Mexico.

Argentina were able to pick up just a single point in their opening game after World Cup debutants Iceland held their fort and forced La Albiceleste to settle for a draw. This has put Argentina's chances of qualifying for the next round in some serious jeopardy.

They dropped two easy points against minnows Iceland and face a stern test in their next two matches. Croatia would like to strangle Argentina and qualify for the next round by securing a win in the upcoming tie.

Here are five things one should watch out for in the hugely anticipated tie:

#5 The X-factor of Lionel Messi

Enter ca
The talisman can steamroll opponents if he gets going

Lionel Messi is often considered by many football fans and experts as the G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time). He only needs to add a World Cup to his cupboard that is already filled with multiple trophies and of course, five Ballon d'Ors.

However, Messi was man-marked very tightly by Iceland in the opening game of Argentina's WC2018 campaign. He took a total of 11 shots out of which only 3 were on target. To add to his misery, he missed a potentially match-winning penalty. Messi was repeatedly crowded out each time he was in possession of the ball and couldn't break the Icelandic defence.

But, the World Cup is far from over and the world is very much familiar with what Lionel Messi can do on his day. Lionel Messi is so good as a player that he can walk into any side on the planet and elevate the team to a different level. Argentina would need him to be at the peak of his powers if they wish to defeat Croatia.


Page 1 of 5 Next
FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football Croatia Football Luka Modric Lionel Messi Jorge Sampaoli
FIFA World Cup 2018: Most Important Players in Group D
RELATED STORY
5 of the best international rivalries
RELATED STORY
Croatia vs Nigeria: 5 key players that will decide the game
RELATED STORY
FIFA World Cup 2018: Five reasons why Croatia can shine...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 bold predictions for the group stage
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia 2-0 Nigeria; Player Ratings
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018, Argentina vs Iceland: 5 key players to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Iceland, 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: Croatia’s quality shines through against...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things that went right for Iceland...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
World Cup 2018 Russia
Matches Points Table
Group Stage - Week 2
FT RUS EGY
3 - 1
 Russia vs Egypt
FT POR MOR
1 - 0
 Portugal vs Morocco
FT URU SAU
1 - 0
 Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
FT IRA SPA
0 - 1
 Iran vs Spain
Today DEN AUS 05:30 PM Denmark vs Australia
Today FRA PER 08:30 PM France vs Peru
Today ARG CRO 11:30 PM Argentina vs Croatia
Tomorrow BRA COS 05:30 PM Brazil vs Costa Rica
Tomorrow NIG ICE 08:30 PM Nigeria vs Iceland
Tomorrow SER SWI 11:30 PM Serbia vs Switzerland
23 Jun BEL TUN 05:30 PM Belgium vs Tunisia
23 Jun KOR MEX 08:30 PM Korea Republic vs Mexico
23 Jun GER SWE 11:30 PM Germany vs Sweden
24 Jun ENG PAN 05:30 PM England vs Panama
24 Jun JAP SEN 08:30 PM Japan vs Senegal
24 Jun POL COL 11:30 PM Poland vs Colombia
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Premier League 2018/2019
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us