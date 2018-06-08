World Cup 2018: 5 awards given out at the end of the tournament and who could win them

What trophies are handed out at the end of the tournament apart from the World Cup itself?

Vishnu Rajesh ANALYST Preview 08 Jun 2018, 11:16 IST 216 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Neuer and Messi at the World Cup 2014 awards ceremony

The World Cup is what every player in the tournament yearns for. There is no greater prize in the extraordinary world of football.

In the prestigious tournament, there are five other laurels given out at the business end of the tournament.

The 'Golden' awards are considered to be very prestigious, and their winners emboss themselves in the sands of time. Without further ado, let's take a look at these awards.

#1 Golden glove

The Golden glove prize

Attack win you games, defense wins you titles.

This was demonstrated by Italy in 2006, who won the elusive world cup having conceded just two goals throughout the course of the tournament.

The Azzurri, renowned for their remarkable defensive abilities over generations, conceded an own goal in the group stage and then a cheeky panenka by Zidane in the final.

Their staunch defense line, with an inspired Gianluigi Buffon at the helm, did not concede on any other occasion.

The following world cup in 2010 saw Spain concede just two goals across the tournament as well. They conceded a goal a piece against Switzerland and Chile respectively, both in the group stages. They then registered 1-0 victories all the way until the finals to lift the much coveted trophy.

With a lot of nations having fearsome attackers in their ranks, it could be up to the men at the back to win the World Cup for their sides.

Goalkeepers are known to be heavily underrated, but FIFA has a prestigious laurel to hand out to the men between the sticks. The Golden Glove award goes to the top goalkeeper of the tournament based on the player's performance throughout the final competition.

Potential winners

Manual Neuer - Germany

David De Gea - Spain

Alisson Becker- Brazil

Hugo Lloris - France