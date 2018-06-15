FIFA World Cup 2018: Three things Uruguay did right against Egypt

The South American side started off their World Cup 2018 campaign with a 1-0 win over Egypt.

Gimenez scored a 90th-minute winner for the South American side

Uruguay scored a late goal against Egypt in the second match of FIFA World Cup 2018, when Jose Maria Gimenez found the back of the net in the 90th minute of the game. It was enough to get them over the line, as they clinched a 1-0 victory against the African team that contested without Mohamed Salah on the day.

Uruguay have started their WC campaign with three crucial points, while Egypt will now face off against hosts Russia in their second game. They would hope that their marquee player manages to come off the bench for that encounter to help them secure a win on the day.

Uruguay, on the other hand, will take on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday (June 20). Considering the thumping the latter were subjected to in the tournament opener against Russia, Oscar Tabarez will be confident going into that game.

Here are three things Uruguay did right against Egypt to seize victory on the day:

#3 Kept the pressure on

Though the South American country made a few errors up front, most of which came from their main man Luis Suarez, they kept peppering the Egypt defence throughout the game. While the Egyptian back line tried its best to hold off the exuberant attackers and managed it successfully through most parts of the game, they were ultimately broken down in the very last minute of regular time.

This happened because of the constant pressure they were put under by the Uruguayan attack, as both Suarez and Edinson Cavani played through the game and were not substituted at any point.

Uruguay enjoyed 57% possession the game and had four out of 15 shots on goal. They did not take the foot off the pedal anywhere through the 90 minutes and did not to drop the two points.