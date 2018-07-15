Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFA World Cup 2018: Top 5 goalkeeping howlers

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Humor
2.43K   //    15 Jul 2018, 17:17 IST

Argentina v Croatia: Group D - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Argentine supporters will remember Willy Caballero's howler for a long time

We are just one match away from knowing the next champions of world football. The 2018 edition of football's biggest event, the FIFA World Cup was filled with necessary ingredient - drama, emotion, excitements, triumphs, and heartbreaks, thereby proving why it is the greatest sporting spectacle on earth.

Amongst all the others, there have been a plethora of amateurish mistakes. Goalkeeping errors come as freebies to the opponents while harming the reputation of the perpetrator. Some of the worlds biggest names in goalkeeping have committed school-boy errors and have made a mockery of themselves. Let us have a look at top 5 goalkeeping howlers of the tournament:


#5 Mohammed Al-Owais (Uruguay v Saudi Arabia)

2018 FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Al-Owais misjudged the flight of the ball

Goalkeeping has been a concern for Saudi Arabia in this tournament. They started off their campaign with a 5-0 thrashing against Russia, and though there was not any goalkeeping error behind any goal, first-choice keeper Abdullah Al-Mayouf was dropped for the second game against Uruguay.

Saudi Arabians were eager to pull off an upset against mighty Uruguay and started off well. However, their plans were ruined by goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais' mistake. The 26-year-old misjudged the flight of the dipping ball from the corner, and it came straight down to Luis Suarez's feet, who is not known to miss chances from that close a range without the keeper in goal.




Page 1 of 5 Next
