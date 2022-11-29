FIFA World Cup 2022: Gareth Southgate comments on Phil Foden's situation with the England football team

England manager Gareth Southgate has claimed that Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is set to feature in a crucial role in the upcoming games of the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Foden, 22, has established himself as a regular for England since his international debut in September 2020. After helping his side finish as the 2020 UEFA European Championship runner-up last year, he was expected to start for the Three Lions in the World Cup.

However, Foden is yet to start either of England's Group B games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After featuring in 19 minutes of action in his team's thrilling 6-2 win over Iran last week, he remained on the bench during a 0-0 draw against the USA four days later.

Gareth Southgate's decision not bring on Phil Foden has drawn criticism, Gary Neville believes the midfielder should have featured in England's 0-0 draw with the USA 🎙 "Phil Foden is a generational talent"Gareth Southgate's decision not bring on Phil Foden has drawn criticism, Gary Neville believes the midfielder should have featured in England's 0-0 draw with the USA 🎙 "Phil Foden is a generational talent"Gareth Southgate's decision not bring on Phil Foden has drawn criticism, Gary Neville believes the midfielder should have featured in England's 0-0 draw with the USA 👇 https://t.co/BvC1PaJmrd

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Southgate denied the existence of any discord between the England coaching staff and Foden. He told reporters (via Sky Sports Premier League):

"We love Phil, he is a super player. He was into the first game, we decided not to put him into the second. But he's going to play an important part of us in this tournament, there is no question about that. We haven't got any issue with Phil."

Sharing his thoughts on Foden, Southgate continued:

"In September, he started both games for us and we put him into the game versus Iran. But we are intending to be here as long as we can. He is a super player and we think the world of him. And he is going to play a big part."

A left-footed technical operator blessed with flair and passing, Foden is expected to start against rivals Wales on Tuesday, November 29.

At club level, he has scored eight goals and laid out three assists in 20 overall games for Manchester City in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

Three England players urged to be rested against Wales at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking on talkSPORT (via Metro), former England captain Stuart Pearce stated that Declan Rice, Luke Shaw, and Harry Kane should be rested for their final 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage match. He said:

"There's a couple I'd like to not see play [against Wales] because I cannot afford for them to be injured for the knockout stages. Declan Rice number one, Luke Shaw number two because he gives us natural balance on the left-hand side and we have no natural left-foot replacement there. Kane might be another one."

Kieran Trippier is said to be an emergency backup to Shaw, with Kyle Walker expected to slot in at right-back in his place. On the other hand, Jordan Henderson and Marcus Rashford could replace Rice and Kane, respectively, in England's 2022 FIFA World Cup starting lineup for the game against Wales.

