FIFA World Cup 2022; Four key players from Group D

The FIFA World Cup is almost upon us, and Group D will have three teams fighting it out for one place. The World Cup this year will be held in November and December due to it being hosted in Qatar. A summer World Cup in the Middle East would be unrealistic, given the warm temperatures in the region. Domestic club football will naturally take a break during this period.

Group D consists of the holders France along with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia. One would expect France to be heavy favorites to top the group, but the rest of the teams stand an even chance of getting into the knockout stages.

That said, here is one key player from each team who will be pivotal to their country's success in this tournament.

#1 N'Golo Kanté - France - Group favorites

France v Moldova - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

The French national team has several star players within their setup. Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, and Olivier Giroud are three of Europe's best forwards. With that said, it is N'Golo Kanté and his availability that will prove pivotal to France’s success in the tournament. Kanté was the difference when France were crowned champions in 2018, and he can still be the difference.

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport



- "N'Golo Kanté was out on the training pitch when I went down [to Cobham] for the Academy game. He was training with the coach and doing some pretty dynamic drills." @NizaarKinsella via @LondonBluePod

The central midfielder is now 31 years old, and years of marauding the midfield and outrunning opponents are starting to take a toll on him. He went off injured earlier in the season but should be fit post the international break. Aurélien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga are good options, but a fit Kanté can not just take France through the group but help them win the whole tournament.

#2 Mathew Leckie - Australia

A-League Mens - Melbourne City v Wellington Phoenix

Mathew Leckie is a 31-year-old left-winger and is one of Australia's most experienced players, with 70 appearances for his country. Leckie also has the most goals for Australia in the current squad, with 13 to his name. Leckie spent most of his career in Germany, playing for clubs like Borussia Monchengladbach and Hertha Berlin, among others. In 2021 he signed for Melbourne City.

This Australian team does not have the likes of Tim Cahill, Harry Kewell, or Mark Viduka. Sam Kerr is one of the best forwards in the world and is Australian but plays for the Women's team. Leckie, along with Aaron Mooy and others, will have to shoulder the responsibility during the tournament. Progression through the group stage seems like a tough task.

#3 Christian Eriksen - Denmark

Manchester United v Liverpool FC - Premier League

For Christian Eriksen, the last 18 months have seen extreme highs and the lowest of lows. In May 2021, he was crowned Serie A champion with Inter Milan and took part in the Euros with Denmark. At the Euros, he suffered a heart attack on the pitch, and thanks to medics present, they were able to resuscitate him. In January 2022, he returned to playing football with Brentford and played well.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



83% pass accuracy

2 long balls completed

2 key passes

1/1 ground duels won

1 tackle

1 assist



Christian Eriksen's first half by numbers vs. Sheriff Tiraspol:
83% pass accuracy
2 long balls completed
2 key passes
1/1 ground duels won
1 tackle
1 assist
Creator.

His performances earned him a free transfer to Manchester United in the summer. He has started every game this season and has been a key figure in the midfield. Eriksen's story is one of resilience, hard work, and a willingness to succeed. Eriksen has 38 goals for his country in 115 appearances, and along with this talented Danish squad, he will look to progress through the group stage.

#4 Wahbi Khazri - Tunisia

Japan v Tunisia - International Friendly

Wahbi Khazri is a 31-year-old centre-forward who has made 69 appearances for Tunisia and is their current top scorer with 24 goals. Khazri is well known to Premier League audiences, having spent time at Sunderland. He currently plays for Montpellier in Ligue 1 and has made six appearances this season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Wahbi Khazri a reçu son Trophée 𝑱𝑶𝑼𝑬𝑼𝑹 𝑫𝑼 𝑴𝑶𝑰𝑺 remis par @RayonnagePrive au Stade de la Mosson en avant-match

Tunisia's most experienced player in the squad is Youssef Msakni, a left winger who has made 85 appearances and has scored 17 goals.

Similar to Australia, Tunisia do not have well-known players in their squad, but they have more goal scorers, and that might help edge them into a playoff position. Khazri, as the centre-forward, will have to be a leader for them to stand a chance in this group.

