FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi the Messiah's last dance on football's grandest stage

Back in the FIFA World Cup 2014, I remember cheering when Mario Gotze hit that winning goal for Germany in extra time.

I was a novice, a girl whose only exposure to football was by watching the FIFA World Cup every four years. The hearts of millions of Messi fans bled that night, the scars of those aches still there. The beating hearts have every possibility of bleeding once again this Sunday as Les Bleus look to go back-to-back.

I was blissfully unaware of Messi’s excellence in 2014 and was only aware that he was worshiped by football fans. Being a girl who did not want to jump on the bandwagon, I thought he was overhyped and wanted to steer clear of the hype around the Argentinian.

Later, as I gradually delved more and more into the game, I realised how magnificent Messi was and what a fool I had been.

Will Messi win the FIFA World Cup he has chased for 16 years?

Despite being a fan of Germany, my heart wants Messi to win the FIFA World Cup this year, as it's the only missing feather in his cap. So far, he has kept alive the hopes of Argentina fans all over the world.

In Messi’s lifetime, Argentina have not won the FIFA World Cup. The closest they have come since their win in 1986 was their defeat to West Germany (1-0) in 1990 and in 2014 when they lost to Germany once again (1-0). Germany have always been the arch nemesis of Argentina. How ironic is it that I am all for Argentina this time?

Coming to this year’s FIFA World Cup, Argentina have performed well from their second game. Looks like the first major disappointment of the tournament (the shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia) worked well in the team's favour.

Oh Captain, My Captain: Messi’s leadership in FIFA World Cup 2022

Everyone agrees that 2014 was Messi's best World Cup performance, bagging four goals and an assist.

However, this year has been been something else. He has been a father figure, leader, savior his team needed to reach the final, scoring a tournament-leading five goals and registering three assists along the way. Messi will create another record on Sunday by making most World Cup appearances (26) by a male player.

Attributing all of Argentina’s success in the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Messi would be unfair, though, as credit goes to the entire team who have played to the best of their ability. A special shout-out goes to Julian Alvarez and Emiliano Martinez, who gave it their all to take the team to the final.

Even if my heart cries for Angel Di Maria not having enough appearances in what's likely his final FIFA World Cup, I cannot overlook the golden child, Alvarez, whose partnership with Messi has been imperious.

Be it the second goal against Croatia where he literally took the ball from the midfield all on his own to score the goal, or the phenomenal pass by Messi that led to Argentina’s 3-0 victory over the checkered ones. It’s high time Lautaro Martinez learns something from Alvarez.

The next Argentine treasure is surely Emiliano Martinez. Even though he conceded two goals against Saudi Arabia in the team’s first game, he quickly proved his worth.

Martinez blocked the first two shots against Netherlands in the quarterfinal shootout win to take his team to the last four. While everyone moved to celebrate the team’s win with Martinez’s winning spot-kick, Argentina captain Messi ran towards the face-down sprawled-on-the-ground goalkeeper, as he knew the role Martinez played in the win.

In the World Cup this year, Messi has had three astounding assists (Fernandez against Mexico, Molina against Netherlands, Alvarez against Croatia), two open-play goals (against Mexico and Australia), and three from the spot.

The final between two PSG big guns (Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe) will determine who wins the Golden Boot award, as both are tied with five goals apiece.

Is it the year of the blue and white stripes?

Argentina after winning Copa America 2021

I agree that if Argentina win the FIFA World Cup this year, the whole Messi vs Ronaldo debate could end once and for all.

Then again, haters will not cease to exist and will claim that the tournament was rigged in his favour. No matter what the man does, it's always rigged in his favour, isn’t it? Be it the Ballon d’Or or the Copa America? Or maybe Messi is a magician on the field who's capable of hypnotizing everyone to gravitate towards his excellence.

The final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one last dance for the messiah – the man who made a difference and will be remembered for ages in the world of football for generations to come. No matter what happens on Sunday, Messi has already etched himself in the hearts of millions.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 4520 votes