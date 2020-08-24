PSG 0-1 Bayern Munich: A football fan's reaction to the UEFA Champions League Final

I was branded as a plastic fan by my closest friend as I laid down my loyalty for a different team, every time, at the beginning of every football season. My philosophy was that I did not want to see the same team win over and over again and that’s necessarily what you want if you support one team forever. After a long argument, I finally committed to supporting Bayern Munich forever, and boy did that pay off!

With the Covid-19 lockdown, everything got delayed including the UEFA Champions League and the moment that we were all waiting for, finally arrived at 12:30 am (IST) on 24th August 2020. It was the ultimate face-off between The Bavarians and The Parisians. As excitement coursed through my veins right from the beginning of the football match, I knew that that it would definitely be a football fight worth watching.

A football fan's reaction throughout the UEFA Champions League Final 2020

This is a minute by minute break-down of my reaction throughout yesterday’s football match:

15 minutes: How many more times do I need to see the football going outside the pitch?! Keep it in, man!

Neuer's brilliant save against Neymar's attempt to score a goal!

18 minutes: The football is at Neymar’s feet; will he be able to convert? There goes the shot. Thank God! Great save by Neuer. The way he managed to block the rebound shot was unbelievable!

22 minutes: There is Lewandowski with an amazing turn. The shot! Goal?! No! The damn goal post! Such a miss.

23 minutes: Di Maria with the football. The shot? Far above the net!

Advertisement

31 minutes: There goes the star forward of The Bravarians. What a shot! So close. Nice save.

45 minutes: Will either side score a goal? Or will it be a draw at the end of 90 minutes which will lead to over-time. Too quick to judge. Let’s see what happens in the second half.

51 minutes: Oh no Gnabry, you should not have targeted Neymar again. Woah woah! Calm down Paredes! Yellow card for both.

Coman's smooth header defied Navas's attempt to save. Image: The Tico Times.

59 minutes: Bayern Munich players are strategically placed inside the box. What a beautiful pass by Kimmich, will Coman be able to convert it? YES! What a smooth header! What a quick goal! Finally, I breathed a sigh of relief. They made us wait for nearly an hour for the first goal of the match. The irony? The goal was scored by Coman who hails from Paris, against Paris Saint-Germain.

69 minutes: What a save. WHAT A SAVE! Neuer, you are the man! How can he divert the football by just effortlessly advancing his leg?! Great attempt to score by PSG.

73 minutes: Neymar’s failed attempt to score, once again! So much for 222 million huh?

81 minutes: Yellow card! Neymar! How dare you go after Lewandowski?!

83 minutes: There goes the Bayern Munich’s center-forward with the football! Yellow card for PSG! Poor Lewandowski!

85 minutes: Another foul for PSG. You guys can’t take it anymore, can you?

90 minutes: What a shot by Mbappe! What a save! Neuer, you are the reason Bayern Munich won! Oh it was offside anyway

There's no point having a net when Manuel Neuer is in goal. #UCLFinal pic.twitter.com/MEZRh8Ma3k — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 23, 2020

At the end of 90+5 minutes, with one goal to their name, FC Bayern Munich was crowned as the winner of the UEFA Champions League 2020! Woohoo!

Final Thoughts about PSG's superstars and Bayern Munich being 6 time champions

Neuer with his teammates after Bayern's Munich's win. Image: Bundesliga.

All in all, the match was worth watching and worth cheering for. Bayern Munich’s star player was Manuel Neuer. If it was not for him, PSG would have scored two goals, for sure. Kudos to him for maintaining his composure in tight situations!

PSG played well, but their major discrepancy was that apart from the forwards, the players seemed to strictly maintain their positions instead of trying their heart and soul to win. Back up the forwards, man! At the end, even though I cheered for Bayern Munich, I felt bad for Mbappe and Neymar who were unable to convert their big chances. Just wasn’t their day.

Alaba consoling Neymar at the end of the football match. Image: SPORTbible.

P.S – Bayern Munich's Alaba consoling Neymar at the end of the match was such a heartwarming gesture. Sportsmanship above all.

Also read: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points