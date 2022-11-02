FIFA World Cup 2022: Most capped active player for each team in Group E

Players will travel to Qatar in November to participate in the biggest football extravaganza on earth - the FIFA World Cup. The competition begins on 20 November, and the final will be played on 18 December.

This will be the first time the World Cup will take place during a domestic season, and it will be interesting to see its repercussions on league football.

Group E consists of Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, and Japan and is as tough of a group as you will find at the tournament. It includes two top European teams and one historic Asian giant, while Costa Rica has always done well at international tournaments.

We look at the most capped player for each team in the group that is likely to travel to Qatar for the World Cup this month.

#1 Sergio Busquets - Spain - 139 caps

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets is currently Spain's most capped active player and is a one-club legend, having represented Barcelona his whole career. He won the World Cup in 2010 and followed that up by winning the Euros in 2012 when Spain were the best team in the world.

At club level, Busquets has won several La Liga trophies and multiple Champions League titles, along with domestic cups.

Busquets is regarded as one of the best holding midfielders to have played the game. At his peak under managers like Pep Guardiola, the Spaniard dominated the midfield and was a wall in front of the back four.

As a graduate of Barcelona's La Masia academy, Busquets has the technical prowess to make a tackle and then start an attack with his passing. Busquets will captain Spain for what is likely to be his last World Cup.

#2 Celso Borges - Costa Rica - 154 caps

Celso Borges in 2017

Celso Borges is Costa Rica's most capped active player, and along with Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, and Joel Campbell, he forms the backbone of the team.

Borges is a central midfielder with a good passing range, who can also venture forward and contribute with goals. He has 27 goals for his country, which is no small feat considering Ruiz as a striker, has 29.

Sportsnet @Sportsnet



#CANMNT | #WCQ Costa Rica draws first blood through their most-capped player, Celso Borges. ☹️ Costa Rica draws first blood through their most-capped player, Celso Borges. ☹️#CANMNT | #WCQ https://t.co/0NUR8d4y23

At club level, Borges spent most of his career at Deportivo La Coruna but last year signed for Alajuelense, a club in Costa Rica. With many of the players mentioned above in their 30s and Borges himself 34, this is likely to be their last World Cup.

Costa Rica have beaten some giants in past iterations and it would not be a surprise to see them cause an upset in this group.

#3 Thomas Müller - Germany - 118 caps

Thomas Müller in 2014

Thomas Müller won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and is another one-club man, having represented Bayern Munich his whole career. Müller follows the likes of Miroslav Klose and others as one of Germany's greatest-ever strikers but he offers more than just goals.

Müller is known for his hard work off the ball and a level of consistency even when he doesn’t score goals himself.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup 2010: adidas Golden Boot bronze medal



2014: adidas Silver Boot Silver Ball winner's medal



Happy 31st birthday to a one of the most outstanding performers in

2010: adidas Golden Bootbronze medal2014: adidas Silver BootSilver Ballwinner's medalHappy 31st birthday to a @DFB_Team_EN greatone of the most outstanding performers in #WorldCup history, @esmuellert_ 🇿🇦 2010: adidas Golden Boot ➕ bronze medal🇧🇷 2014: adidas Silver Boot ➕ Silver Ball ➕ winner's medal🎈 Happy 31st birthday to a @DFB_Team_EN great ➕ one of the most outstanding performers in #WorldCup history, @esmuellert_ 🇩🇪https://t.co/0EOGuQ5x6i

The German has won everything that he can with Bayern Munich, including 11 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League trophies. Now 33, Müller is an elder statesman in this German team, and as he has grown older, he has drifted into the midfield or a second striker role.

This is likely to be his last World Cup, and as Germany have an exciting group of players, anything is possible for Die Mannschaft.

#4 Yuto Nagatomo - Japan - 137 caps

Yuto Nagatomo

Yuto Nagatomo has been a stalwart for Japan, and at 36, he will represent his nation at yet another World Cup.

Nagatomo won the AFC Asian Cup with the Blue Samurai in 2011 and has enjoyed a brilliant domestic career playing for some European giants. He spent seven years at Inter Milan before stints at Galatasaray and Marseille in Turkey and France, respectively.

Zach Lowy @ZachLowy Japan are the first team to release their World Cup squad.



Some fantastic talents on here like Daichi Kamada and Hidemasa Morita, but think Kyogo Furuhashi is unlucky to miss out. Japan are the first team to release their World Cup squad.Some fantastic talents on here like Daichi Kamada and Hidemasa Morita, but think Kyogo Furuhashi is unlucky to miss out. https://t.co/ivpaPOvUCp

Nagatomo returned to his first club FC Tokyo last year and has continued to consistently feature for the team. He can play as a full-back on either flank but predominantly on the left-hand side.

At the peak of his powers, Nagatomo had plenty of pace and energy to manage the flanks and was even a threat going forward. Japan will rely on his leadership for what is likely to be his last World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes