FIFA World Cup 2022: Three French players to keep an eye on

The French players will head to Qatar in 10 days looking to retain the World Cup after their triumph in 2018. France are two-time champions and also won the trophy in 1998.

Manager Didier Deschamps has gone with a squad of tried and tested players, while some key players are missing as well. N'Golo Kanté and Paul Pogba were not selected due to injury and were vital cogs in 2018.

France have plenty of exciting young talent and these players have impressed for their clubs over the last 12 months and have deserved their call-ups. They may not all get an equal amount of game time but will be ready to display their talent on a global stage.

We look at three players aged 25 or younger who will look to make an impact for Les Bleus.

#1 William Saliba - Arsenal player - Centre back

William Saliba

William Saliba is only 21 years old, but over the last 18 months, he has consistently been one of the best young centre-backs in Europe. Saliba began his career at Saint-Etienne and was bought by Arsenal in 2019.

The defender then went on three successive loans, spending last season at Marseille. He was named Ligue 1's 'Young Player of the Year' last season.

B/R Football @brfootball Three interceptions

Three clearances

Two tackles

Two long balls

One block

Clean sheet



Arsenal finally decided to bring him back into the first-team squad this season, and he has become one of their most important players. Saliba is a quick and strong defender but is also intelligent and is often seen covering for his teammates.

If for some reason Raphael Varane or Presnel Kimpembe cannot play, then Saliba will be a brilliant option to come off the bench in Qatar.

#2 Aurélien Tchouaméni - Real Madrid - Midfielder

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Aurélien Tchouaméni has had a great 18 months and will be heading to his first World Cup aged 22. Tchouaméni began his career at Bordeaux before becoming one of Ligue 1's best midfielders at AS Monaco.

A physical and imposing midfielder with technical abilities like touch, passing, and dribbling, he is the complete package.

Real Madrid came in for Tchouaméni earlier this year, beating off competition from clubs like Liverpool. He has slotted right into Ancelotti's team, picking up from where Casemiro left off.

Kanté and Pogba's absence means that Tchouaméni is likely to start in whatever midfield setup Deschamps decides to field in Qatar. It will be a great opportunity for him to continue his development.

#3 Christopher Nkunku - RB Leipzig - Forward

Christopher Nkunku

Christopher Nkunku is 24 years old, and a year older than Kylian Mbappé, but will be heading to play in his first World Cup this year. Nkunku is a product of Paris Saint Germain's academy and made several appearances under then-manager Thomas Tuchel in Paris.

RB Leipzig came in for him in 2019 and he has become one of Europe's most exciting forwards during his time in Germany.

Nkunku has as been a consistent threat over the last 18 months. He has made 22 appearances scoring 17 goals and assisting four this term. The forward has the least number of caps out of France's forward options but is arguably one of the most in-form forwards.

Nkunku, alongside players like Mbappé, Karim Benzema, and Olivier Giroud, could cause havoc against opposition defenses.

