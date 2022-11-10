FIFA World Cup 2022: Three players to keep an eye on from England

England will head to Qatar within the next 10 days to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Three Lions reached the semi-finals in 2018 but fell short against Croatia and then lost in the third-place playoff to Belgium. England would go on to reach the Euro 2020 final but lost on penalties to Italy.

Gareth Southgate announced his 26-man squad for Qatar on Thursday (10 November). The England boss has gone with a tried and tested group of players, and given the side's form in the Nations League, one can understand why. Southgate is under pressure and has gone with players he knows will deliver.

We look at three players, aged 25 or younger, who are likely to make an impact for England and help them progress past the group stage.

#1 Jude Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund - Midfielder

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham's rise over the last few years has been great to witness. He began his career at Birmingham City and went on to sign for Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

Over the last two seasons, he has become an important player for the German outfit and a creative outlet for both club and country. Bellingham is only 19 and already has a host of clubs interested in signing him.

Bellingham is likely to play in the pivot alongside Declan Rice, with Rice playing the more defensive central midfielder. His driving runs and ability to link up with the attackers will be a key tactic for Southgate.

The Englishman is bound to leave Dortmund sooner or later, and the Germans will hope that impressive performances at the World Cup will help raise the player's price tag.

#2 Conor Gallagher - Chelsea - Midfielder

Conor Gallagher

Conor Gallagher's inclusion in the England squad was a surprise to some. The youngster rose through the ranks at Chelsea and enjoyed a brilliant loan spell at Crystal Palace last season.

He has come off the bench at Chelsea this season to make an impact and scored a brilliant goal against Palace. Gallagher has a great engine and is relentless in pressing the opposition. His energy in forward positions helps his team win the ball high up the pitch and start counter-attacks.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



Conor Gallagher is up for the PL GOTM award! Just brilliant! 🤩Conor Gallagher is up for the PL GOTM award! Just brilliant! 🤩Conor Gallagher is up for the PL GOTM award! 😎

The youngster also likes to make runs into the box and score goals. The midfield is a stacked area for England, but if Mason Mount needs to be rested or rotated, Gallagher is an obvious option to get minutes.

The call-up will only boost the Englishman's confidence as he looks to cement a place in the Chelsea first team.

#3 Bukayo Saka - Arsenal - Right winger

Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka is a product of Arsenal's academy and made his debut for the club in 2018. Now 21 years old, he has gone on to become a starter for England and a dangerous proposition from the right wing.

The Arsenal man has made 19 appearances for the Gunners this season, scoring five goals and assisting six.

Saka is the only proper right winger in Southgate's squad and should feature at the World Cup. However, Marcus Rashford's inclusion and Southgate's tendency to use players he trusts may mean Saka gets fewer minutes.

Bukayo Saka @BukayoSaka87

Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

#GodsPlan 🏿 My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 My childhood dream to play in a World Cup has come true !Qatar 2022. Let’s go @england 🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#GodsPlan🙏🏿 https://t.co/Lvd5aLFqRa

Rotation and avoiding injuries will be key to any team's success in Qatar, and England find themselves in a tough group alongside Iran, the United States, and Wales. Saka will no doubt play a major part for England in this World Cup.

Poll : 0 votes