FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022: Best Fantasy XI for Matchday 2

After an exciting five days of football, Matchday 1 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 came to an end with Brazil's 2-0 win over Serbia. It also marked the end of a very confusing and convoluted MD of FIFA World Cup Fantasy 2022 that had multiple rule changes and glitches, confounding managers across the globe.

I had a glitch in my transfers, where I was able to transfer out a locked player for an unlocked one and still get their points, but thankfully, it didn't end up affecting my scores in the end. After playing my 12th Man chip on Harry Kane, I had a decent week, scoring 63 points thanks to five clean sheets from my backline and hauls from Messi, Mbappe, and Kane.

It's a very short turnover to MD 2 of FIFA World Cup Fantasy, with the games coming thick and fast. This would be an ideal time to use your Wildcard chip, so whatever your strategy is, get your team locked in by the deadline on Friday morning GMT.

Deadline for Transfers: 10:00 am (GMT)/ 03:30 pm (IST) on Friday, November 25.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Key Matchday 2 Fixtures

Matchday 2 kicks off with a Group B clash between Wales and Iran on Friday afternoon local time. England take on the USA later on in the day.

On Saturday, France take on Denmark, while Argentina take on Mexico in a must-win contest.

Sunday sees Germany and Spain locking horns in a marquee clash. Brazil take on Switzerland on Monday, with the Matchday concluding post a clash between Uruguay and Portugal.

Click here to view the complete fixtures of Matchday 2.

Best Fantasy Team for FIFA World Cup 2022 Fantasy: Matchday 2

Suggested team for World Cup Fantasy 2022 Matchday 2

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (ARG) (£5 million), Shuchi Gonda (JAP) (£4 million)

Defenders: Theo Hernandez (FRA) (DEF) (£5.5 million), Luke Shaw (ENG) (£5 million), Alphonso Davies (CAN) (£5 million), Denzel Dumfries (NED) (£6 million), Matty Cash (POL) (£4 million)

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria (ARG) (£8.5 million), Piotr Zielinski (POL) (£6.5 million), Jamal Musiala (GER) (£8 million), Bukayo Saka (TUN) (£ 8 million), and Eden Hazard (BEL) (MID) (£8 million)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (ARG) (£10.5 million), Gareth Bale (WAL) (£8 million), Memphis Depay (NED) (£8.5 million)

Booster Played: Wildcard

Total Points: 63

Overall Rank: 40,593.

Budget Remaining: £ 0 million.

After a decent first week, I'm hoping to get some differential points using my Wildcard in Matchday 2. Some of the notable omissions include Brazil, Portugal, and Spanish players, as well as any French attacker.

I've gone with Argentina's Franco Armani and Japan's Shuichi Gonda in goal. I expect Argentina to keep a shutout in what is a crucial game for them. At £4.0 m, Gonda is a solid pick against Costa Rica.

There are plenty of appealing forward options, but with only three slots available, I'm going with Lionel Messi, Memphis Depay, and the talismanic Gareth Bale. All three players are on penalties for their respective sides and have a good chance of finding the back of the net.

With midfielders getting seven points for a goal, I'm trying to fill my team up with players likely to score. Bukayo Saka is a shoo-in after his display against Iran, and he's a potential captaincy option as well. Jamal Musiala impressed against Japan and was unfortunate not to end up with a goal contribution.

Poland's fixture against Saudi Arabia could see them score plenty of goals, but only if they unlock the full potential of Piotr Zielinski. The midfielder has been in excellent form for Napoli and if he's allowed to play with more freedom up top, he could be an excellent differential pick.

I'm going with Eden Hazard over KDB as a punt and also because he's on penalties. The Belgium captain was decent against Canada, and I'm hoping he finds the back of the net against Morocco. Angel Di Maria was unlucky not to end up with an attacking return, and with Argentina in a must-win situation, I'm hoping he steps up.

In defense, I've gone for a mix of players with good clean sheet potential and a penchant for attacking returns. Alphonso Davies is one such punt. While it's unclear whether he'll take penalties after his miss against Belgium, playing up front for a dangerous-looking Canadian side makes him an exciting pick.

Luke Shaw and Denzel Dumfries offer both a solid clean sheet potential and a chance for attacking returns. Lastly, Matty Cash and Theo Hernandez are both players who drive forward at the first opportunity they get and I'm expecting attacking returns from both in addition to a clean sheet.

Captaincy Options

Day 1 - Friday, November 25: Bukayo Saka (ENG) vs USA, Memphis Depay (NED) vs ECU, or Gareth Bale (WAL) vs IRA.

Day 2 - Saturday, November 26: Lionel Messi or Angel Di Maria (ARG) vs MEX.

Day 3 - Sunday, November 27: Eden Hazard (BEL) vs MOR

Day 4 - Monday, November 28: None.

