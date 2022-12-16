FIFA World Cup Final: France vs Argentina Combined XI

Argentina and France will square off in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final on Sunday. Argentina and France have been two of the best performing sides in the tournament and it is a final that befits the spectacle that this World Cup has been.

The two sides have had a number of standout performers and Sunday's showdown promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest. Names like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are almost certain to light up the final.

But which other players join them in our France vs Argentina combined XI. Let's take a look.

Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar

Emiliano Martinez is an absolute maverick of a goalkeeper. He has been in great form for Argentina and was excellent in the penalty shootout against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals. Martinez will give Argentina the edge if the game goes to penalties.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina (Argentina)

Nahuel Molina has been a tireless presence down the right flank for Lionel Scaloni's side at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Molina scored his first international goal in the quarter-finals in the Netherlands.

Centre-back - Raphael Varane (France)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Raphael Varane will bring all his experience to the fore as he looks to win the World Cup for a second successive time. The Manchester United man is a leader at the back for France and should be one of the first names on France's teamsheet.

Centre-back - Nicolas Otamendi (Argentina)

Nicolas Otamendi is one of Argentina's most experienced players at the World Cup and he has done a tremendous job for them in defense.

Left-back - Theo Hernandez (France)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Theo Hernandez has stepped up for France in his brother's absence. He has done a good job for Les Bleus and has been key to their exploits in Qatar. In five appearances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Hernandez has scored a goal and provided two assists.

Central midfielder - Aurelien Tchouameni (France)

N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba were two of France's best players in their 2018 FIFA World Cup triumph. With both players being ruled out of the tournament, Didier Deschamps' side could have been at a disadvantage. But the young and fiery Aurelien Tchouameni has stepped up to make sure their absence wasn't felt.

Tchouameni has been one of the best midfielders in Qatar and he will be key for France in the final against Argentina.

Central midfielder - Enzo Fernandez (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Over the course of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Enzo Fernandez has become a mainstay in Argentina's starting lineup. He is one of the breakout stars of the tournament and his stocks have risen considerably over the course of the World Cup courtesy of his brilliant performances.

Attacking midfielder - Antoine Griezmann (France)

Antoine Griezmann has arguably been France's most important player on the international stage for years now. He has been at the heart of everything good that France have done foraying forward at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Griezmann is the glue that holds this France side together.

In six appearances in the tournament, the Atletico Madrid forward has provided three assists.

Left-winger - Kylian Mbappe (France)

France v Morocco: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire for France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. With five goals and two assists to his name in six appearances, he has been one of the most impactful players in the tournament.

Mbappe could win the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball award or both on Sunday.

Striker - Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Julian Alvarez has been an unlikely hero for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup courtesy of his tenacity and ability to find the back of the net on a consistent basis. Alvarez has replaced Lautaro Martinez as La Albiceleste's first-choice striker and has scored four goals in six appearances in the tournament.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK 11 of the 12 goals Argentina have scored at this World Cup have come with Julián Álvarez on the pitch.



All 5 goals conceded have come when he was off it.



Argentina's unsung hero. 11 of the 12 goals Argentina have scored at this World Cup have come with Julián Álvarez on the pitch.All 5 goals conceded have come when he was off it.Argentina's unsung hero. https://t.co/btlQswkpk8

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi has been in sublime touch for Argentina at the World Cup. He has come up clutch throughout and has arguably been the best player of the tournament.

Messi has scored five goals and provided three assists in six appearances and will hope to round it off with yet another quality performance in the final on Sunday.

