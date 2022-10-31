Players will travel to Qatar in November to participate in the biggest football extravaganza on earth - the FIFA World Cup. The competition begins on 20 November, with the final set to be played on 18 December.

This is the first time the competition will take place during a domestic season, and it will be interesting to see its repercussions on domestic league football.

Group B is a tricky group comprising England, Iran, the United States, and Wales. The Three Lions are the favorites but based on their current form, the other teams will believe that they could cause an upset.

We look at the most capped active players for each team in the group. These players belong to various positions and are important players for their teams.

#1 Raheem Sterling - England - 79 caps

England v Germany: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 3

Raheem Sterling is only 27 years old but he has already had a brilliant career at the top of the game. He made his debut for Liverpool in 2012 and was part of the famous Brendan Rodgers team that almost won the league in 2014.

Sterling went on to sign for Manchester City, where he won multiple league and cup titles, and earlier this summer, he moved to London to play for Chelsea.

Sterling is a creative and dynamic winger who is highly useful within the box but can also find key passes for a goal. He started the season brightly but has struggled for form in recent games.

England fans will hope that Sterling can find his feet over the next few weeks because he is one of the key players for this English team.

#2 Ehsan Hajsafi - Iran - 121 caps

Ehsan Hajsafi

Ehsan Hajsafi is Iran's captain and the most experienced player in the current squad. He plays as a left-back but is often used as a utility player to cover for positions in midfield and also plays on the wings at times.

Hajsafi has spent most of his career at the Iranian football club Sepahan, with whom he has won several domestic titles. Hajsafi currently plays for AEK Athens in Greece.

At 32, Hajsafi has kept himself fit in what is a demanding position, and his leadership will be important to this Iranian team.

The side find themselves in a tough group, and it is safe to say they are not odds-on favorites to qualify. Unlike Wales, though, Iran have participated in previous World Cups, and the squad will be able to handle the local climate compared to European or North American nations.

#3 DeAndre Yedlin - United States - 75 caps

DeAndre Yedlin

DeAndre Yedlin is 29 years old but is the most experienced player in the current United States team. Gregg Berhalter has used a relatively young and fresh squad during his time as manager, and Yedlin is one of the few experienced members.

He began his career at Seattle Sounders before signing for Tottenham Hotspur in 2015 but it was at Newcastle United where Yedlin made his mark.

Yedlin spent five years at Newcastle from 2016 to 2021, and after a season at Galatasaray, he signed for Inter Miami earlier this year. The right-back has plenty of pace and could be a danger in the final third.

#4 Chris Gunter - Wales - 109 caps

Chris Gunter

Many would have thought that Gareth Bale would be Wales' most capped player heading into the World Cup, but that is not the case. Chris Gunter edges Bale out by one cap.

The full-back alongside Bale, Wayne Hennessey, and Aaron Ramsey will lead Wales in Qatar. Gunter began his career at Cardiff City but spent eight seasons at Reading from 2012 to 2020.

Gunter currently plays for AFC Wimbledon and at 33, is trying to stay fit for what is likely to be a brilliant swan song for this experienced Welsh team.

With Neco Williams in a good run of form, Gunter will likely be used as a squad player or in other positions in defense. Wales put together a great run when they made their debut at the Euros in 2016, and they could manage a similar feat in Qatar.

